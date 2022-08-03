- NZD/USD struggles to defend buyers inside monthly rising wedge bears formation.
- Steady RSI, receding bullish bias of MACD tease sellers.
- Previous resistance line from April adds to the downside filters.
- Bulls have a bumpy road to the north unless crossing 0.6565 hurdle.
NZD/USD retreats towards 0.6250, fading the bounce off 21-DMA inside a one-month-old rising wedge bearish pattern amid Thursday’s initial Asian session.
In addition to the latest failures to defend buyers, the steady RSI (14) and the receding bullish bias of the MACD also teases the NZD/USD sellers.
However, a clear downside break of the aforementioned rising wedge’s support line, at 0.6245 by the press time, appears necessary for the bears.
Even so, the 21-DMA and the resistance-turned-support line from April, respectively around 0.6215 and 0.6100, could challenge the NZD/USD downside momentum before highlighting the yearly low marked in July at around 0.6060.
Alternatively, recovery moves may aim for the 0.6300 round figure ahead of the stated wedge’s upper line, close to 0.6380 at the latest.
Following that, highs marked in mid-June and a two-month-old horizontal resistance line, near 0.6400 and 0.6570 in that order, will be crucial hurdles to watch.
To sum up, NZD/USD buyers have limited upside room while the sellers can easily retake control.
NZD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6267
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.627
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6209
|Daily SMA50
|0.6301
|Daily SMA100
|0.6487
|Daily SMA200
|0.6655
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6344
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6251
|Previous Weekly High
|0.633
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6192
|Previous Monthly High
|0.633
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6287
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6308
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6233
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6195
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.614
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6326
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6381
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6419
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls struggle around 0.6950 on mixed concerns, Aussie trade numbers eyed
AUD/USD seesaws around mid-0.6900s, after bouncing off the weekly low, as traders await fresh clues during the initial Asian session on Thursday. Firmer sentiment, US dollar weakness favored bulls but fears surrounding Fed’s aggression, Sino-American tension probe upside moves.
EURUSD: Bearish Megaphone warrants downside break, 1.0100 a critical support
The EUR/USD pair has turned sideways after a juggernaut rally from Wednesday’s low at around 1.0130. The asset is oscillating in a 1.0163-1.0172 range but is likely to behave volatile ahead. Also, the asset defended its weekly lows on Wednesday.
Gold turns sideways above $1,760 as investors await US NFP
Gold price is displaying topsy-turvy moves above the immediate cushion of $1,760.00 in the early Asian session. Earlier, the precious metal displayed a responsive buying action after hitting a low of $1,756.00 on Wednesday.
Will the ApeCoin price finally defy the odds? Higher targets depend on this
ApeCoin price shows questionable signals to start the month of August. Since mid-July, the APE price has been on a steady uptrend. However, the Volume Profile Indicator does not display a confident pattern justifying the gains.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!