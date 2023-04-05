NZD/USD Price Analysis: Eyes 0.6350 as RBNZ-Fed policy divergence expands

- NZD/USD is looking to seize back the 0.6350 resistance as RBNZ-Fed policy divergence expands.
- RBNZ Orr hiked its OCR by 50 bps while the street was estimating a rate hike of 25 bps.
- S&P500 futures have added losses further after a two-day losing streak, portraying a further decline in the risk appetite.
The NZD/USD pair is aiming to recapture the critical resistance of 0.6350 as the surprise interest rate decision of 50 basis points (bps) hike by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to 5.25% has expanded the RBNZ-Federal Reserve (Fed) policy divergence.
RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr hiked its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 bps on Wednesday while the street was estimating a rate hike of 25 bps. The RBNZ went for a bumper rate hike despite signs of contraction. New Zealand’s inflation rate is not softening in the past three months, therefore, big rate hikes were needed to tame price pressures dramatically.
Meanwhile, S&P500 futures have added losses further after a two-day losing streak, portraying a further decline in the risk appetite of the market participants. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has sensed a pause while attempting to surpass the critical resistance of 102.00. Going forward, the USD Index will dance to the tunes of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, which will release on Friday.
On a two-hour scale, NZD/USD is auctioning in a Rising Channel chart pattern in which each corrective move is considered a buying opportunity for the market participants. The Kiwi asset attempted a breakout of the aforementioned chart pattern on Wednesday but failed to keep the strength amid the presence of responsive sellers.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6312 is providing support to the New Zealand Dollar.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has slipped into the 40.00-60.00 range after exhaustion in the upside momentum.
A decisive break above February 07 high at 0.6363 will expose the Kiwi asset to the round-level resistance at 0.6400 followed by December 05 high at 0.6443.
On the flip side, a breakdown of March 21 low at 0.6167 will drag the asset toward March 15 low at 0.6139. A slippage below the latter will expose the asset for more downside toward the round-level support at 0.6100.
NZD/USD two-hour chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6322
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.6313
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6219
|Daily SMA50
|0.6271
|Daily SMA100
|0.6298
|Daily SMA200
|0.6159
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6315
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6259
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6298
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.618
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6298
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6084
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6294
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6281
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6276
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.624
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6221
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6332
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6352
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6388
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
