NZD/USD Price Analysis: Extends gains towards psychological resistance at 0.6200

On the downside, immediate support for the NZD/USD pair is anticipated at the key level of 0.6150. A breach below this level could exert downward pressure on the pair, potentially testing the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6137 before approaching the psychological support level of 0.6100.

Technical analysis indicates a shift in momentum towards the upside. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line, positioned below the centerline, displays divergence above the signal line. Traders are likely to await confirmation from the MACD for a clear directional trend. Moreover, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), a lagging indicator, is above the 50 level, indicating a bullish sentiment for the NZD/USD pair.

The NZD/USD pair may encounter immediate resistance near the psychological threshold of 0.6200. A decisive breakthrough above this psychological barrier could provide upward momentum, potentially leading the pair to explore levels around the 50.0% retracement level of 0.6229, followed by psychological resistance at 0.6250.

NZD/USD continues to extend its winning streak that began on February 14 on the subdued US Dollar, which could be chalked up to the lower US Treasury yields. The NZD/USD pair rises to near 0.6190 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.