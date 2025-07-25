NZD/USD pares gains as Greenback firms, optimism grows over US-China trade talks

- NZD extends losses for the second day on Friday but remains on track for a weekly gain.
- US President Donald Trump signals “most trade deals are finished,” with talks nearing conclusion with China.
- US Treasury Secretary Bessent confirms tariff talks with China to resume next week in Stockholm.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) extends losses for a second consecutive session on Friday but remains poised for a weekly gain, supported by improved risk sentiment amid growing optimism over potential US trade deals. A mid-week bounce in the Greenback, underpinned by strong US economic data and firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting on Wednesday, has limited the Kiwi’s upside, even as global market mood stays broadly positive.
The NZD/USD pair kicked off the week on a strong footing, climbing to a three‑week high of 0.6059 on Thursday, buoyed by broad-based US Dollar weakness. However, the rally lost momentum as the Greenback regained strength. At the time of writing on Friday, NZD/USD is hovering around 0.6011, consolidating early-week gains as markets head into the weekend with a cautious tone.
Improving trade sentiment continues to support global risk appetite. This week, the United States (US) finalized bilateral trade agreements with Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines, raising hopes of a broader shift away from protectionist policies. On Friday, US President Donald Trump stated that “most of the trade deals are finished,” noting that many have already been formalized through letters outlining tariff rates ranging from 10% to 15%. He added that there is a “50-50 chance” of reaching a deal with the European Union (EU), while also stating that the US is “nearing” an agreement with China, saying, “we have the confines of a deal.”
Earlier this week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signaled a shift toward more constructive trade engagement with China, stating that “trade is in a very good place” and confirming plans to meet Chinese officials next week in Stockholm to extend the August 12 tariff deadline and broaden economic discussions beyond just tariffs.
While trade progress has lifted overall market sentiment, markets are now pricing in roughly a 75% chance that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will cut its 3.25% cash rate by 25 basis points at its August policy meeting. However, investors increasingly believe that the central bank is nearing the end of its easing cycle. RBNZ Chief Economist Paul Conway reinforced this view on Thursday, stating that the central bank remains open to further rate cuts if inflation continues to decline as expected. He also warned that rising US tariffs could dampen global demand, posing downside risks to both growth and inflation in New Zealand.
In contrast, the Fed is widely expected to hold interest rates steady at next week’s meeting, backed by robust US economic data and persistent inflationary pressure. Markets are currently pricing in 43 basis points of rate cuts by the end of 2025, with reductions expected in September and December.
Economic Indicator
Fed Interest Rate Decision
The Federal Reserve (Fed) deliberates on monetary policy and makes a decision on interest rates at eight pre-scheduled meetings per year. It has two mandates: to keep inflation at 2%, and to maintain full employment. Its main tool for achieving this is by setting interest rates – both at which it lends to banks and banks lend to each other. If it decides to hike rates, the US Dollar (USD) tends to strengthen as it attracts more foreign capital inflows. If it cuts rates, it tends to weaken the USD as capital drains out to countries offering higher returns. If rates are left unchanged, attention turns to the tone of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and whether it is hawkish (expectant of higher future interest rates), or dovish (expectant of lower future rates).Read more.
Next release: Wed Jul 30, 2025 18:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 4.5%
Previous: 4.5%
Source: Federal Reserve
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps the offered bias above 1.1700
EUR/USD is still under slight negative pressure, trading above the 1.1700 hurdle and adding to Thursday's decline. Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) is staying steady despite growing optimism about improved US-China relations, although the Trump-Powell spat continues to dominate headlines.
GBP/USD remains weak, targets 1.3400
GBP/USD resumes its downward trend for another day on Friday, this time coming at shouting distance from the key 1.3400 support, or weekly low. The rise in the greenback, along with disappointing UK retail sales statistics in June, contributes to the British Pound's ongoing weakness.
Gold loses the grip, challenges $3,330
Gold is under negative pressure for the third day in a row, falling back to weekly lows around the $3,330 region per troy ounce. The precious metal maintains its bearish tone on the back of the resurgence of the buying interest in the US Dollar, mixed US yields and progress on the trade front.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin declines amid de-risking sentiment, Ethereum and XRP hold key support
The cryptocurrency market is striving for stability following a bearish wave during the Asian session on Friday, which saw Bitcoin (BTC) price slump to an intraday low of $114,723. A recovery is gaining momentum.
Is the Fed behind the curve?
Fed is under increasing scrutiny about its decision to delay rate cuts. Ongoing tariff uncertainty and resilient economy support Fed’s case for pause. But Fed may have left it too late amid some cracks in labour market.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.