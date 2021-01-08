NZD/USD holding above 0.7220-0.7240 support zone for now

- NZD/USD currently trades just below the 0.7250 mark, but is holding above the 0.7220-0.7240 support zone for now.
- NZD/USD continues to focus on global themes, such as sentiment towards the US dollar and the reflation narratives.
NZD/USD currently trade just below the 0.7250 mark, down about 0.2% or just under 20 pips on the day amid indecisive US dollar trading conditions. The pair has swung as high as the 0.7280s and as low as the 0.7220s but has been moving closer to Friday’s lows again in recent trade amid a pick up in the US dollar that has seen the Dollar Index move back above 90.00.
The pair did not see much of a reaction to the release of the December US labour market report, given that markets are looking through any near-term economic weakness and towards the post-Covid-19 recovery at the moment.
Driving NZD/USD this week
NZD/USD continues to focus on global themes, such as sentiment towards the US dollar and the reflation narratives, both of which have received a boost since the victory of the Democrats in the Georgia Senate elections that handed them control over Congress and ensures that more US stimulus is on the way.
These two factors have had a mixed impact on NZD/USD thus far; the more markets bet on inflation (i.e. the higher US inflation expectations and commodity prices rise), the better this is for commodity-export dependent countries such as New Zealand and their currencies. Meanwhile, the more USD sentiment improves, the more this weighs on the cross; the bullish USD arguments right now go along the lines of more fiscal stimulus translating into stronger short, medium and long-term growth and a more hawkish Fed.
While most analysts expect the markets to continue to bet on higher inflation (meaning inflation expectations, nominal bond yields and commodity prices ahead) as a result of expectations for more stimulus, the debate on the ultimate impact this will have on the US dollar rages on. The dollar bears maintain that further fiscal stimulus will not be a USD positive given that 1) it will be funded by more government debt and will likely widen the US trade deficit, 2) higher debt will make it even harder for the Fed to normalise policy and 3) it will boost global growth and risk appetite which is generally bad for safe-haven USD.
Ultimately, what happens with USD will be the ultimate determinant of whether NZD/USD is going to continue to rally or will stall for a while, but given the boost to NZD from the reflation trade, the kiwi is likely to continue to outperform its less commodity-export dependent G10 peers such as EUR, GBP and JPY.
NZD/USD still in bullish trend channel
NZD/USD continues to advance within a bullish trend channel that has been in play since the second half of December 2020. To the downside, the price action has been supported by an uptrend linking the 21, 21 and 28 December, as well as the 4 January lows and to the upside, the price action is being capped by an uptrend linking the 16 December low and 21, 30 and 31 December highs.
A break below this trend channel would require a definitive break below the 0.7220-0.7240 support/resistance area that has been in play since 31 December 2020, and would likely open the door to a move towards Monday’s low at 0.7150 and perhaps a test of the pair’s 21-day moving average just below that at 0.71371.
NZD/USD four hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.2250 after weak NFP
EUR/USD is rising above 1.2250 after the US reported a loss of 140K jobs, worse than expected. Investors await more details from President-elect Biden about his economic plan. The EU announced more vaccine purchases
GBP/USD recaptures 1.36 after disappointing US data
GBP/USD has recaptured the 1.36 as the dollar retreats in response to a loss of 140K jobs in the US. The UK approved Moderna's vaccine while London declared a major incident as hospitals are overwhelmed by covid cases.
XAU/USD trades near $1,890 after slumping to fresh weekly lows
XAU/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in early American session. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US declined by 140,000 in December.
Crypto bull run hits pause as Bitcoin touches $40,000
The cryptocurrency market has slowed down the drastic upward movements apart from Bitcoin’s surge to a new all-time at $40,425. However, some selected altcoins continue to tower the crypto horizon with their massive gains.
US Dollar Index turns negative around 89.70
The greenback, when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), now trades on the defensive and returns to the 89.70/65 band.