NZD/USD gathers strength above the 0.6100 mark, Michigan sentiment data looms

The NZD/USD pair trades on a positive note during the early Asian session on Friday. The pair finds support near the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6115 and currently trades around 0.6120. The New Zealand Consumer Price Index (CPI) next week will be a closely watched event and could offer hints about further monetary policy updates from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). The Labor Department revealed on Thursday that US Initial Jobless Claims reached their lowest level since September 2022. The Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped to 187,000 for the week ended January 13 from 203,000 in the previous reading. The total for continuing claims hit 1.806 million, better than the 1.845 million estimated. The upbeat data could make it difficult for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to begin cutting interest rates in March. Investors have lowered their bets for a rate cut at the March meeting to below 60%, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool. On the Kiwi front, the markets expect the RBNZ to begin its easing cycle in August 2024, taking the OCR to 3.5% over 12 months. Traders will take more cues from the New Zealand inflation data next week. The Q4 headline CPI is expected to decelerate sharply from 5.6% to 4.7% YoY (0.6% QoQ). The latest data from Business NZ showed that New Zealand’s Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) eased to 43.1 in December from November's 46.7. The figure registered the ninth consecutive month of contraction in manufacturing activity in New Zealand. Looking ahead, market players will monitor the preliminary US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for January and Existing Home Sales. Later in the day, FOMC members M. Daly (San Francisco) and M. Barr (Board of Governors) are scheduled to deliver speeches. These data could give a clear direction to the NZD/USD pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.