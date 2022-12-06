NZD/USD faces barricades around 0.6350 as risk-on impulse retreats, USD Index recovers

- NZD/USD has faced hurdles while reclaiming the immediate hurdle of 0.6350.
- A rebound in the risk-aversion theme has dented demand for risk-sensitive assets.
- Investors are expecting a higher interest rate peak by the Fed to contain price pressures.
The NZD/USD pair has sensed selling pressure while reclaiming the critical hurdle of 0.6350 in the Asian session. Earlier, the Kiwi asset attempted a recovery after dropping to near the round-level support of 0.6300. It seems that the risk aversion theme has regained traction and risk-perceived assets are facing the heat again.
It would be early to call for a fresh downside for now as the asset is expected to turn sideways amid the unavailability of a potential trigger. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has recovered after correcting to near 105.00. The USD Index is hovering around 105.30 and is awaiting a fresh trigger for further guidance.
S&P500 futures bulls are putting efforts into recovering Monday’s losses, however, renewed fears of a higher interest rate peak by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are capping the recovery. Meanwhile, the returns on US Treasury bonds are facing pressure in recovering their morning losses. The 10-year US Treasury yields are hovering marginally below 3.59%.
The release of the stronger US ISM Services PMI data on Monday has created havoc in the market. Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers are working hard to spurt a slowdown in the economy so that eased demand could weigh pressure on firmer inflation. But a stellar recovery in the service sector has pushed all efforts into vain. The odds of a deceleration in an interest rate hike by the Fed are still solid but investors are expecting a higher interest rate peak to curtail inflationary pressures.
On the New Zealand front, investors awaiting China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which will release on Friday. The annual CPI is expected to drop vigorously to 1.0% from the prior release of 2.1%. This could force the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to ease policy further. It is worth noting that New Zealand is one of the leading trading partners of China and monetary easing in China will strengthen New Zealand Dollar.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6328
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|0.6312
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6173
|Daily SMA50
|0.5899
|Daily SMA100
|0.6029
|Daily SMA200
|0.6288
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6444
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6302
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6477
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6155
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6314
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5741
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6356
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.639
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6262
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6211
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.612
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6404
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6495
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6546
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0500 as US Dollar finds fresh demand
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.0500, as traders await more clues in early Europe. The US Dollar finds fresh demand amid a negative shift in the market's risk perception and hawkish Fed tightening view.
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2150 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD remains offered toward 1.2150, as traders turn cautious in early Europe. Risk-off flows seep back and revive the demand for the safe-haven US Dollar. The greenback also cheers the robust US data and renewed hawkish Fed outlook.
Gold rebound eyes $1,800 as US inflation expectations probe Fed hawks
Gold price bounces off the one-month-old support line to pare the biggest daily loss in 10 weeks. US inflation expectations challenge hawkish hopes from Federal Reserve. Optimism surrounding China adds strength to XAU/USD recovery.
Ethereum: Why accumulating at $1,210 will lead to maximum returns
Ethereum price shows a lack of bullish enthusiam, resulting in three failed attempts to overcome an immediate hurdle. As a result, ETH has slid lower and is likely to continue this path until it encounters a stable support level.
Preparation week ahead of Fed, ECB, BoE
This week will prepare markets for the last key events of the year: policy meetings by the Fed, ECB and BoE on 14-15 December. It looks like the dollar's long positioning has now completely faded.