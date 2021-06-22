NZD/USD extends sideways grind below 0.7000 ahead of Powell's testimony

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD fluctuates in a tight range below 0.7000 on Tuesday.
  • US Dollar Index rebounds above 92.00 ahead of American session.
  • FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will testify at 1800 GMT.

Following a four-day losing streak, the NZD/USD pair managed to close the day in the positive territory on Monday. However, the pair struggled to preserve its bullish momentum on Tuesday and went into a consolidation phase. As of writing, NZD/USD was unchanged on the day at 0.6985.

USD selloff pauses on Tuesday

The data from New Zealand showed on Tuesday that the Westpac Consumer Confidence improved to 107.1 in the second quarter from 105.2. This reading beat the market expectation of 99.5 but the disappointing annual Credit Card Spending data for May, which came in at 27.2% vs. 70.2% expected, didn't allow the kiwi to gather strength.

Later in the session, May Existing Home Sales and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. 

More importantly, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on the Fed's response to the crisis. Ahead of this event, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is posting small daily gains at 92.03.

In the meantime, Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to open the day flat, suggesting that the cautious market mood is likely to help the greenback stay resilient against its rivals.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6981
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 0.6987
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7169
Daily SMA50 0.7187
Daily SMA100 0.7174
Daily SMA200 0.7041
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7
Previous Daily Low 0.6935
Previous Weekly High 0.7161
Previous Weekly Low 0.6923
Previous Monthly High 0.7317
Previous Monthly Low 0.7115
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6975
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.696
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6948
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6909
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6883
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7013
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7039
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7079

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls towards 1.1850 on fresh ECB reports

EUR/USD falls towards 1.1850 on fresh ECB reports

EUR/USD is extending losses towards 1.1850 following reports that the ECB policymakers are at odds with their new inflation strategy. Strengthening US dollar recovery also adds to the pain in the spot. Powell’s Q&A session awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops below 1.3900 amid US dollar's rebound

GBP/USD drops below 1.3900 amid US dollar's rebound

GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3900 amid a rebound in the US dollar alongside the yields. Brexit concerns loom while the UK’s Health Minister says the economy remains on track for reopening on July 19. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD has room to fall towards $1766

XAU/USD has room to fall towards $1766

Gold price is heading back towards the two-month lows of $1861 amid a turnaround in the risk sentiment. Gold turns south amid a pick up in the US dollar recovery, underpinned by worsening market mood.

Gold News

Bitcoin takes a hit with the highest bearish sentiment

Bitcoin takes a hit with the highest bearish sentiment

Another week of large institutional outflows has been recorded from crypto investment products. Large firms are now selling Bitcoin-related financial products, recording its sixth consecutive weekly decline.

Read more

The Fed is bringing markets back to life

The Fed is bringing markets back to life

Last night, the Dollar lost about 0.4%, reaching 1.1909, around which it is quietly trading on Tuesday morning. The Dollar index dropped 0.5% yesterday and has so far remained around 91.935 in anticipation of further drivers.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures