NZD/USD defended the 200-day SMA, still vulnerable

- NZD/USD fell below the 100-day SMA to a low of 0.6133 but recovered and stabilized at 0.6160.
- The USD gained ground on upbeat Housing Data, all eyes on Jerome Powell’s testimony.
- Market mood turned cautious amid PBoC rate cut.
On Tuesday, while US traders returned from their three-day weekend, the NZD/USD dropped to its lowest level in over a week, towards the 0.6130 area. The announcement by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) to cut rates and a strong USD are the main reasons why the Kiwi weakened.
PBoC cut rates, while the US released upbeat housing data
During the Asian session, the People's Bank of China announced a reduction of the benchmark Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) by 10 basis points (bps). Moreover, the one-year LPR was cut from 3.65% to 3.55%, while the five-year LPR from 4.30% to 4.20%. In that sense, the rate cuts reminded investors about the weakness seen in the Chinese economic activity, and as China is a huge trading partner of New Zealand, the Kiwi lost traction.
On the other hand, Housing Starts data released by the US Census Bureau for May exceeded expectations, demonstrating a notable increase of 21.7% vs the anticipated decline of 0.8%. In addition, Building Permits from the same month increased 5.2%, while the consensus was a 5% decline. As a reaction, the Greenback, as per the DXY index, held its ground at 102.60, seeing gains on the day despite a decline in US bond yields seen across the board, which signal a cautious market mood amid higher demand for safe-haven bonds. In that sense, the 10-year rate led the fall, seeing a 2.35% decline on the day to 3.73%.
Attention now turns to Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress during Wednesday's session, where investors will look for any clues regarding the Federal Reserve monetary policy. In addition, the release of Jobless Claims data on Thursday and S&P PMI data on Friday can also have an impact on the USD price dynamics.
NZD/USD Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the technical outlook for the NZD/USD turned bearish as the bears cleared in the last two sessions, a great deal of last week’s gains. In addition, technicals have fallen into negative territory while the pair now trades below the 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs).
On the downside, support levels line up at the daily low at the 0.6130 area, followed by the 20-day SMA at 0.6108, and the psychological mark of 0.6100. On the upside, the 100 and 200-day SMA at 0.6150 and 0.6212 are the next resistance to retake in order to reignite bullish momentum.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6167
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.55
|Today daily open
|0.6201
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6114
|Daily SMA50
|0.6178
|Daily SMA100
|0.6216
|Daily SMA200
|0.6152
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6237
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6191
|Previous Weekly High
|0.625
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6076
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6385
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5985
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6209
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.622
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6182
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6163
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6136
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6229
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6256
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6275
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
