NZD/USD extends the losing streak toward 0.5850, US Services PMI eyed

- NZD/USD trades lower around 0.5860 due to firmer US Dollar (USD).
- Upbeat US Treasury yields underpin the strength of the Greenback.
- China’s downbeat economic data weighed on the Kiwi pair.
NZD/USD trades lower around 0.5860 during the Asian session on Wednesday, continuing the losing streak that began on Friday. The pair is under pressure due to the firmer US Dollar (USD) as the market participants seem to accept the less likelihood of an interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in September’s policy meeting.
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability is 93% of an interest rate remaining unchanged. Further, Fed Governor Christopher Waller mentioned to CNBC that the interest rate decision would be contingent on the data. Waller's statement about the data pointing toward a promising soft-landing scenario has contributed to the strengthening of the US Dollar (USD).
US Dollar Index (DXY), which compares the Greenback against six other major currencies, trades higher around 104.90 at the time of writing. The upbeat yields on US Treasury bonds bolster the buck to continue gaining its strength. The 10-year US Treasury yield rose to 4.26%, up by 1.85%.
United States (US) Factory Orders for July plummeted to their lowest levels since mid-2020, with a decline of -2.1%, far below the market expectations of -0.1% figure, and swinging from the 2.3% growth seen in the previous month.
On Tuesday, China’s downbeat Caixin Services PMI weakened the market optimism and weighed on the NZD/USD pair. China's services sector experienced its slowest growth in eight months. The data showed a decline from 54.1 in July to 51.8 in August.
Market participants will likely monitor the upcoming data scheduled to be released later in the day. These datasets include US ISM Services PMI for August and US S&P Global PMIs are due. These releases will offer insights into the US economic scenario.
NZD/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5863
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|0.5883
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5951
|Daily SMA50
|0.6093
|Daily SMA100
|0.6132
|Daily SMA200
|0.6218
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.595
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5859
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6015
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5887
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5894
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5916
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5844
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5806
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5753
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5936
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5989
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6028
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
