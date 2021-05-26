NZD/USD consolidates RBNZ-inspires gains to multi-month tops, above 0.7300 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD witnessed aggressive short-covering move in reaction to RBNZ’s hawkish surprise.
  • The RBNZ indicated that it could gradually hike interest rates from the third quarter of 2022.
  • A modest uptick in the US bond yields extended some support to the USD and capped gains.

The NZD/USD pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a range near three-month tops, just above the 0.7300 mark.

The pair built on this week's gains and caught some aggressive bids – marking the third consecutive day of a positive move – after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announced its policy decision. As was anticipated, the RBNZ left its cash rate at a record low level of 0.25% and maintained a 100 billion New Zealand dollars limit for its program of government bond purchases.

The hawkish surprise, however, came from the accompanying rate statement, wherein the central bank outlined that it could gradually hike interest rates from the third quarter of 2022. The RBNZ also acknowledged the recent notable improvement in the economic outlook amid gradual progress in COVID-19 vaccinations and indicated that economic uncertainty is diminishing.

The explicit cash rate forecast prompted some aggressive short-covering move around the domestic currency and pushed the NZD/USD pair above the 0.7300 mark, to the highest level since February 26. The strong move up was further supported by a subdued US dollar price action and the prevalent risk-on environment, which tends to benefit the perceived riskier kiwi.

The USD Index languished near multi-month lows amid expectations that the Fed will retain its ultra-lose monetary policy stance for a longer period. Various FOMC officials eased worries about runaway inflation and reiterated that any spike in prices is more likely to be temporary, forcing investors to scale down their bets for an earlier than anticipated Fed lift-off.

Meanwhile, a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields held traders from placing fresh bearish bets around the greenback. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that kept a lid on any further gains for the NZD/USD pair, at least for the time being. That said, the lack of any meaningful pullback suggests that the path of least resistance for the pair is to the upside.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7308
Today Daily Change 0.0080
Today Daily Change % 1.11
Today daily open 0.7228
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7215
Daily SMA50 0.7142
Daily SMA100 0.7179
Daily SMA200 0.6993
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7251
Previous Daily Low 0.7204
Previous Weekly High 0.7272
Previous Weekly Low 0.7151
Previous Monthly High 0.7287
Previous Monthly Low 0.6945
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7233
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7222
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7204
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7181
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7157
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7251
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7275
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7298

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.2250 as the dollar recovers

EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.2250 as the dollar recovers

EUR/USD has been stabilizing around 1.2250 as US Treasury yields recover and support the dollar after its data and Fed-related falls. Europe's accelerating vaccination campaign supports the euro.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.4150 as Cummings testifies

GBP/USD struggles around 1.4150 as Cummings testifies

GBP/USD has been struggling to recover, trading around 1.4150 as former PM adviser Dominic Cummings testifies in parliament. His appearance may embarrass the government and weigh on sterling. Brexit and rising UK covid cases also add to pressure. 

GBP/USD News

Gold jostles with key hurdle above $1,900

Gold jostles with key hurdle above $1,900

Gold price catches a breather after refreshing the highest levels since early January above $1,900. Gold buyers cheer the upbeat market sentiment while the US dollar remains undermined by dovish Fed expectations and weak US data. 

Gold News

Shiba Inu may rally 20% despite indecisiveness

Shiba Inu may rally 20% despite indecisiveness

SHIB price does not show a clear directional bias as it trades in a narrow range. However, a minor upswing to retest the critical area for the third time seems likely. SHIB price is currently stuck in a tight range without a clear trend.

Read more

GameStop Corp soars 20%, hits two-month highs above $215

GameStop Corp soars 20%, hits two-month highs above $215

After surging 16% in Tuesday’s trading, GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) added another 3% in post-market trading, finishing at $216. The share rose for the fourth straight session, reaching fresh two-month highs.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures