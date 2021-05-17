NZD/USD consolidates below 0.7250 amid firmer US dollar, mixed Chinese data

- NZD/USD is trading decisively below the session’s high in the Asian session.
- USD gains strength on geopolitical and market risk concerns.
- Mixed Chinese economic data also weigh on the pair.
The NZD/USD pair maintains a subdued tone and trades on a lower note in the Asian session. Having opened higher, the pair failed to hold onto the positive trajectory and touched the intraday low at 0.7215.
At the time of writing, the NZD/USD pair is trading at 0.7223, down 0.39% on the day.
The mixed Chinese economic data took a toll on the Kiwi, being China's biggest trading partner. The slowdown in the Chinese economy indirectly affects the NZD sentiment. China’s Retail Sales rose to 17.1% in April YoY below the previous 34.2% jump and much below the market expectations of 24.9% growth. Industrial Production jumped to 9.8% matching the market expectations. The mixed data weighed on the sentiments surrounding the Kiwi and pushed the pair lower.
Meanwhile, on the domestic front, the Business NZ performance of Service Index rose to 61.2 in April as compared to 52.9 in the previous month. Overseas visitor arrivals in New Zealand fell 97.4% YoY.
On the other hand, the US dollar index rose modestly and stands around 90.38 with 0.03% gains. The downbeat US Retail Sales data released on Friday failed to encourage the market, while the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment fell below forecasts due to rising inflation. Against this backdrop, the escalating tension in the Middle East aided the attractiveness of the greenback on its safe haven appeal.
In the latest development, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the concerns in Israel, the West Bank, and GAZA with Qatari, Egyptian, and Saudi foreign ministers on Sunday, as per Reuters.
As for now the dynamics around the US dollar continues to influence the pair’s performance for the time being.
NZD/USD Additional Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7222
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|0.7251
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7213
|Daily SMA50
|0.7139
|Daily SMA100
|0.7172
|Daily SMA200
|0.6971
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7262
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7167
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7306
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7134
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7287
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7226
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7204
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7191
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7132
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7097
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7286
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7322
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7381
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the front foot around mid-1.2100s amid mildly bid S&P 500 Futures
EUR/USD holds onto Friday’s recovery moves above 1.2100. S&P 500 Futures remains bid for the third consecutive day, mixed US data cools down tapering concerns. UN refrains from direct meddling in Gaza, China blames the US. Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD: Bulls battle key hurdle around 1.4100
GBP/USD stays inside a choppy range near 1.4100. One-week-old horizontal area, short-term falling trend line guards immediate upside. MACD conditions suggest bulls rolling up the sleeves. Sustained trading above key support lines, 100-SMA favor buyers.
Dogecoin Price remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1
Dogecoin price shows resilience as it treads the demand zone extending from $0.489 to $0.522. The 100 four-hour SMA at $0.504 coincides with this range and adds credence to a potential bounce. Clearing the $0.569 resistance will allow DOGE to skyrocket 75% to $1.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.