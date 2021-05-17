NZD/USD consolidates below 0.7250 amid firmer US dollar, mixed Chinese data

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • NZD/USD is trading decisively below the session’s high in the Asian session.
  • USD gains strength on geopolitical and market risk concerns.
  • Mixed Chinese economic data also weigh on the pair.

The NZD/USD pair maintains a subdued tone and trades on a lower note in the Asian session. Having opened higher, the pair failed to hold onto the positive trajectory and touched the intraday low at 0.7215.

At the time of writing, the NZD/USD pair is trading at 0.7223, down 0.39% on the day.

The mixed Chinese economic data took a toll on the Kiwi, being China's biggest trading partner. The slowdown in the Chinese economy indirectly affects the NZD sentiment. China’s Retail Sales rose to 17.1% in April YoY below the previous 34.2% jump and much below the market expectations of 24.9% growth. Industrial Production jumped to 9.8% matching the market expectations. The mixed data weighed on the sentiments surrounding the Kiwi and pushed the pair lower.

Meanwhile, on the domestic front, the Business NZ performance of Service Index rose to 61.2 in April as compared to 52.9 in the previous month. Overseas visitor arrivals in New Zealand fell 97.4% YoY.

On the other hand, the US dollar index rose modestly and stands around 90.38 with 0.03% gains. The downbeat US Retail Sales data released on Friday failed to encourage the market, while the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment fell below forecasts due to rising inflation. Against this backdrop, the escalating tension in the Middle East aided the attractiveness of the greenback on its safe haven appeal.

In the latest development, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the concerns in Israel, the West Bank, and GAZA with Qatari, Egyptian, and Saudi foreign ministers on Sunday, as per Reuters.

As for now the dynamics around the US dollar continues to influence the pair’s performance for the time being. 

NZD/USD Additional Levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7222
Today Daily Change -0.0029
Today Daily Change % -0.40
Today daily open 0.7251
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7213
Daily SMA50 0.7139
Daily SMA100 0.7172
Daily SMA200 0.6971
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7262
Previous Daily Low 0.7167
Previous Weekly High 0.7306
Previous Weekly Low 0.7134
Previous Monthly High 0.7287
Previous Monthly Low 0.6945
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7226
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7204
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7191
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7132
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7097
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7286
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7322
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7381

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

