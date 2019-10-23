NZD/USD climbs to 0.6415 area, back closer to over 1-month tops set on Tuesday

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • US-China trade optimism helped limit the early modest downtick.
  • Sliding US bond yields capped the USD and remained supportive.

The NZD/USD pair built on its steady intraday move up and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, around the 0.6415-20 region.
 
The pair extended previous session's pullback from over one-month tops and weakened further during the Asian session on Friday amid a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment, which tends to drive flows away from perceived riskier currencies – like the Kiwi.

Trade optimism remains supportive

However, optimism over some progress reported in the US-China trade talks extended some support and helped limit deeper losses. The pair quickly reversed an early dip to an intraday low level of 0.6386 and seemed rather unaffected by a modest US Dollar uptick.
 
Meanwhile, a fresh leg of a downfall in the US Treasury bond yields, coupled with firming market expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates again at its upcoming monetary policy meeting on October 29-30 capped the USD gains and remained supportive.
 
In absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst. Hence, it will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the positive move or struggles to make it through the 0.6430-40 supply zone.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6416
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 0.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6311
Daily SMA50 0.6346
Daily SMA100 0.6481
Daily SMA200 0.6609
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6437
Previous Daily Low 0.64
Previous Weekly High 0.6391
Previous Weekly Low 0.624
Previous Monthly High 0.6452
Previous Monthly Low 0.6249
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6414
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6423
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6388
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6375
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.635
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6425
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6449
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6462

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

