NZD/USD: Bulls await fresh clues at 33-month high near 0.7250, virus, Georgia’s election in focus

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD wavers in a choppy range between 0.7250 and 0.7260 after refreshing multi-month high the previous day.
  • Return of risks refreshed US dollar declines, backed commodities and Antipodeans, NZ GDT also favored buyers.
  • Noise surrounding China ignored, vaccine hopes battle virus woes.
  • China’s Caixin Services PMI, Georgia runoff will be important to watch.

NZD/USD buyers catch a breather around the highest since April 2018, flashed on Tuesday, while taking rounds to 0.7250-60, currently at 0.7251, during the early Wednesday morning in Asia. The pair tracked broad risk-on mood and cheered the US dollar gains off-late. However, a lack of major catalysts and wait for Georgia’s runoff election results seem to trigger the latest pause in the rally.

Markets stay hopeful against all odds…

Although Georgia recently became another US state to have the fist coronavirus (COVID-19) variant case and lockdown persists in European countries and the UK, not to forget pushing Japan towards the same, risk sentiment improved during mid-Tuesday. It should be noted that the US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin recently disagreed with the New York Stock Exchange’s (NYSE) decision to keep China telecommunication stocks listed. This reveals the Sino-American tension and should have weighed on risks at a time when the New York Post quotes World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus blaming China for blocking probe into origins of COVID-19.

On the positive side, upbeat US ISM Manufacturing PMI data for December, 60.7 versus 56.6 expected, as well as chatters over the covid vaccines and hopes of Democrats’ victory in Georgia runoff. Also favoring the quote could be the OPEC+ decision to further curb oil output and the latest New Zealand’s GDT Price Index figures, 3.9% versus 0.0% expected and 1.3% forecast.

Against this backdrop, Wall Street benchmarks ended Tuesday on an upbeat tone while the US 10-year Treasury yields gained 3.5 basis points (bps) to 0.952% by press time.

Considering the lack of major data/events at home, coupled with the nearness to election results from Georgia that will decide which party will dominate in the US Senate, risk catalysts are likely to remain in the driver’s seat. Though, China’s December’s Caixin Services PMI, expected 51 versus 57.5 prior, coupled with the virus updates, will also be important to watch.

Technical analysis

A two-month-old ascending trend line, near 0.7140, backs the NZD/USD buyers targeting April 2018 top near the 0.7400 threshold.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7252
Today Daily Change 74 pips
Today Daily Change % 1.03%
Today daily open 0.7178
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7089
Daily SMA50 0.696
Daily SMA100 0.68
Daily SMA200 0.656
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7231
Previous Daily Low 0.7153
Previous Weekly High 0.7241
Previous Weekly Low 0.6677
Previous Monthly High 0.7241
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7183
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7201
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7144
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7109
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7066
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7222
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7265
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.73

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

