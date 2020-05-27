NZD/USD: Basking in the wave of risk-on euphoria – ANZ

The kiwi basked in the euphoria of the S&P 500 breaking 3000 and broke the 0.6170 resistance. The NZD/USD will remain bid, but analysts at ANZ Bank are cautious and see some risks for the pair.

Key quotes

“As long as the euphoria lasts, NZD will remain bid, but as we noted yesterday, a lot of good news is now priced in and NZD will be under pressure if the mood changes.”

“Long-term, we’re concerned about global unemployment, slowing growth and the income shock of that.”

“Support 0.6170 Resistance 0.6390”