NZD/USD attempts pick up from 0.5900 amid the brighter market mood

The Retail Sales data, released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China on a monthly basis, measures the value of goods sold by retailers in China. Changes in Retail Sales are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. Percent changes reflect the rate of changes in such sales, with the YoY reading comparing sales values in the reference month with the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Renminbi (CNY), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Industrial output is released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China . It shows the volume of production of Chinese Industries such as factories and manufacturing facilities. A surge in output is regarded as inflationary which would prompt the People’s Bank of China would tighten monetary policy and fiscal policy risk. Generally speaking, if high industrial production growth comes out, this may generate a positive sentiment (or bullish) for the CNY, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or Bearish) for the CNY.

Kiwi was already on its back foot, as the sharp increase in US PPI cast a shadow on Fed easing hopes. U.S. producer prices accelerated at their fastest pace in the last three years in July, posing a headache for the Fed, which will have to deal with a context of increasing inflation and a deteriorating labour market. Investors’ risk-averse reaction to the data sent the US Dollar rallying.

Chinese figures released earlier on Thursday revealed that Retail Sales grew at a 3.7% yearly pace in July, missing expectations of a 4.6% reading, following June’s 4.8% increase. Beyond that, Industrial Production undershot, with a 5.7% advance in the previous 12 months, well below the 5.9% consensus and June’s 6.8% growth.

The pair found support at 0.5900, on its reversal from two-week highs right below the 0.6000 psychological level, and is trading at 0.5925 at the time of writing, yet with technical indicators showing a lack of bullish momentum.

The New Zealand Dollar is showing a mild recovery on Friday, trimming losses after a nearly 1% sell-off on Thursday, hit by a stronger US Dollar after hot US PPI figures and downbeat industrial production and retail sales data from China.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.