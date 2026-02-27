AUD: Strong credit growth but policy view unchanged – BNY

BNY’s Head of Markets Macro Strategy Bob Savage notes Australia’s January financial aggregates show total credit up 0.5% month-on-month and 7.7% year-on-year, with housing and business credit both accelerating on an annual basis. Broad money growth has also picked up. However, he argues these figures are unlikely to alter the Reserve Bank of Australia’s current policy stance, leaving AUD/USD modestly firmer.

Credit expansion not shifting RBA stance

"Australia’s financial aggregates in January showed total credit rising 0.5% m/m, easing from 0.8% in December, while the y/y rate accelerated to 7.7% from 6.5% in January last year."

"Housing credit increased by 0.6% m/m and 7.0% y/y, compared with 0.7% m/m and 5.6% y/y previously."

"Business credit grew 0.5% m/m, down from 1.0%, with annual growth strengthening to 9.4% from 8.9%."

"Broad money expanded 0.6% m/m, up from 0.5%, and rose 7.4% y/y, compared with 5.2% a year earlier."

"The figures are unlikely to change the current RBA view on policy."

