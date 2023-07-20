NZD/USD aims to recapture 0.6300 as PBOC continues dovish stance

- NZD/USD is approaching the 0.6300 resistance as the PBoC has maintained the status quo.
- Investors are expecting that an interest rate hike in July monetary policy meeting by the Fed would be the last nail in the coffin.
- BofA has cut China’s growth forecast to 5.1% after disappointing GDP numbers for the second quarter.
The NZD/USD pair is looking to recapture the round-level resistance of 0.6300 in the European session. The Kiwi asset has attracted bids after a corrective move and has resumed its upside journey. Strength in the Kiwi asset is backed by marginal weakness in the US Dollar Index (DXY). The USD Index is demonstrating signs of volatility contraction as investors are shifting their focus towards the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which will be announced next week.
S&P500 futures have posted decent losses in London, portraying a cautious market mood. Investors are turning anxious amid uncertainty about further action in the FX domain due to a light economic calendar of the United States. In addition to that, the second-quarter result season has started and a stock-specific action is expected in equity markets.
The USD Index is struggling to stabilize above the psychological support of 100.00 as investors are expecting that interest rates by the Fed will peak around 5.25-5.50%. This conveys that an interest rate hike in July monetary policy meeting by the Fed would be the last nail in the coffin. Convictions in investors about interest rate peak after July’s policy have faded fears of a recession in the United States.
On the New Zealand Dollar front, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) announced an unchanged interest rate policy. The PBoC has kept its dovish interest rate stance steady as the Chinese economy is going through tough times due to bleak demand by households. Bank of America (BofA) has cut China’s growth forecast to 5.1% after disappointing Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers for the second quarter. A downward revision of the economic growth forecast has turned the global market cautious.
It is worth noting that New Zealand is one of the leading trading partners of China and PBoC’s supportive monetary policy provides cushion to the New Zealand Dollar.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6289
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|0.6264
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6204
|Daily SMA50
|0.6172
|Daily SMA100
|0.6195
|Daily SMA200
|0.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6334
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6225
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6413
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6166
|Previous Monthly High
|0.625
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6267
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6293
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6214
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6165
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6105
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6324
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6384
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6433
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1200 ahead of EU/ US data
EUR/USD is paring back gains but holds above 1.1200 in the early European session. The pair has turned south again due to a modest uptick in the US Dollar in tandem with the US Treasury bond yields. Investors stay cautious ahead of mid-tier EU and US data.
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2900 as US Dollar finds demand
GBP/USD is approaching 1.2900, having met fresh supply in early Europe. The pair is resuming a four-day downtrend while fading the Asian bounce. A pause in the US Dollar decline is dragging the GBP/USD pair lower. Focus shifts to the US data.
Gold price consolidates as investors shift focus toward Fed policy
Gold price moves sideways as investors await for Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision. United States inflation cools beyond expectations but needs a continuation of the policy-tightening spell to return to the 2% target.
Bitcoin spot ETF approval by SEC is a potential game changer for BTC price
According to analysts at NYDIG, a New York-based investment management firm, a spot Bitcoin ETF approval could open gates to $30 billion in capital inflow to BTC.
Tesla and Netflix slip in pre-markets after reporting earnings
Equities have performed extremely well recently as economic data has been more promising and the banks kicked off earnings season positively.