NZD: Still hostage to USD direction - ANZ

NZD: Still hostage to USD direction - ANZBy Sandeep Kanihama
In view of analysts at ANZ, NZD is still hostage to USD direction with the Fed minutes, sharp fall in US 10 year bond yields and cessation of Trump’s Manufacturing Council (of 28 CEO’s, 12 had resigned) undermining the greenback.
Key Quotes
“We continue to favour fading strength, backing firmer data signals to ultimately provide support to the USD.
“Support 0.7260 Resistance 0.7360”
