NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Buyers retreat after scaling to decades-high peak near 99.00

In case of a downward correction, immediate support is now anticipated around 98.00, 97.50, and 97.30 (20-day SMA). Buyers should prioritize maintaining these levels before seeking to explore new highs. If the 98.00 level successfully withstands the defensive play, buyers might retest the 99.00 area and even the 100.00 levels.

Moving forward, it is expected that the pair could maintain its bullish trajectory, remaining above the 20-day, 100-day, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). Nevertheless, potential corrections related to the current overbought situations could be in sight.

From the perspective of the daily chart's technical analysis, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) presently records a reading of 70, marking a slight decrease from Wednesday's session's reading. This mild decline indicates a possible decline in the previously strong bullish momentum. However, with the RSI still relatively high, the bullish momentum cannot be disregarded entirely. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) appears in flat green bars, reinforcing arguments suggesting overextended movements and a potential pullback.

In the Thursday trading session, the NZD/JPY pair witnessed a subtle downturn, moving towards the 98.60 level. This comes after buyers paused their aggressive move, having recently elevated the pair to highs unseen in decades, peaking near the 99.00 mark.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.