NZD/JPY bulls take a breather after getting rejected at cycle highs

However, switching to the four-hour chart uncovers signs of increasing bearish momentum. Here, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reveals a negative slope despite being in the positive territory - indicative of the bears ramping up their might. Concurrently, printing read bars, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) suggests that the bears are gaining momentum.

Simultaneously, a broader outlook presents an optimistic case. This is captured by the positioning of the pair in relation to its three key Simple Moving Averages (SMAs): the 20-day, 100-day, and 200-day, respectively.

Daily chart indicators reflect a relatively flat yet bullish posture for the NZD/JPY. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in positive territory but flat, indicating a minor cooldown in the bullish momentum, perhaps due to the bulls taking a little breather following their pronounced exertions. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram echos this sentiment with flat green bars, hinting at sustained but static buying momentum.

In Wednesday's session, the NZD/JPY is trading at 90.60, modestly higher by 0.20%, retreating from a cycle high of 91.20. The pair's trajectory remains neutral to bullish on the daily chart, as bulls seem to be taking a hiatus after being rebuffed twice at cyclical peaks. On the four-hour chart, indicators suggest that bears are subtly reclaiming influence.

