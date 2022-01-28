NVDA Stock Price: Nvidia shares retrace lower after disappointing earnings from Intel

- NASDAQ:NVDA fell by 3.64% during Thursday’s trading session.
- Semiconductor stocks fall as Intel disappoints with 2022 guidance.
- NVIDIA officially launches its cloud gaming service on LG televisions.
NASDAQ:NVDA continues to flip flop between green and red days as the GPU leader braves the aftermath of its collapsed deal with Arm Ltd. On Thursday, shares of NVIDIA fell by 3.64% and closed another volatile session at $219.44. More tech weakness came on Thursday and the NASDAQ continued to implode, falling by a further 1.40% as the markets tailed off into the closing bell. Despite several large-cap tech companies reporting positive earnings for the quarter, the sell-off in growth stocks has continued. On Wednesday, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported and was down 11% on Thursday. We’ll see what happens on Friday as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported another blowout quarter after the closing bell.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
One of those companies that reported its earnings is NVIDIA rival Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) which held its call after the close on Wednesday. While the quarter was an undeniable success for Intel, as it beat on both earnings per share and revenue estimates. So why did shares of Intel fall by 7% on Thursday? The company also provided guidance for the first quarter of 2022, and from the initial forecast, it seems as though Intel might have difficulty beating expectations. NVIDIA is set to report its quarterly earnings on February 16th.
NVIDIA stock forecast
On the product side, NVIDIA officially launched its cloud gaming service which will come installed on most LG televisions. The GEForce Now platform will allow users to stream games that were bought on digital sites like Steam, and play them directly through the television, rather than on a computer. The premium tier does have a subscription fee that will add yet another revenue stream to NVIDIA’s vast portfolio of products and services.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1150 after disappointing German GDP data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time staging a meaningful rebound and trades below 1.1150 in the early European session. The data from Germany showed that the GDP contracted by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, not allowing the shared currency to attract investors. Later in the session, the PCE inflation data will be featured in the US economic docket.
GBP/USD regains 1.3400 on Brexit optimism, US PCE eyed
GBP/USD is extending its rebound from five-week lows above 1.3400 amid an upbeat mood. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss eyes significant progress in Brexit talks by February. Report over UK PM Johnson’s future leadership deferred. US PCE inflation in focus.
Gold drops to three-week low, ascending trend-line breakdown in play
Gold continued losing ground for the third straight day and dropped to a three-week low. The Fed's hawkish stance, elevated US bond yields, stronger USD contributed to the slide.
Why Bitcoin has entered a new bear market
Bitcoin price has tumbled to a multi-month low below $33,000, as the leading cryptocurrency loses 50% of its value from its all-time high in November 2021.
Apple share price set to rise after another record quarter
With the Nasdaq closing at its lowest level in seven months yesterday, the Apple share price has also found itself on the end of the recent weakness in tech shares, down over 12% from its record highs in early January.