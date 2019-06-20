TD Securities analysts note that the Norges Bank delivered the 25bps rate hike today that was fully expected, and signalled its intention to raise rates again in H2, in September in particular.
Key Quotes
“We maintain our forecast for the next rate hike to come in Q1 2020, but with a very wide uncertainty band around that timing. If everything goes right then the Norges Bank could certainly raise rates again in September; but equally, a materialization of downside risks could see the Norges Bank remain on hold until 2021, leaving us without sufficient confidence to pull our rate hike forecast forward.”
“The Norges Bank's slight upgrade to their near-term rate path highlights the growing degree of monetary policy divergence to the rest of its G10 peers. This should fuel some further NOK appreciation against the EUR and its other G10 peers, but progress is likely to slow from here as the broader risk backdrop remains fragile.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends its gains toward 1.1300 after the dovish Fed decision
EUR/USD has extended its gains after the Fed opened the door to cutting interest rates, stating that uncertainties have increased. Markets are awaiting EU leaders to divvy up top jobs.
GBP/USD holds onto gains after retail sales, ahead of the BOE
GBP/USD has extended its gains above 1.2700 after the Fed opened the door to rate cuts. UK retail sales fell by 0.5% in May as expected. The BOE's decision and two more rounds of the Conservative contest await traders.
USD/JPY rebounds from multi-month lows, continues to trade below 108
Fed's dovish shift continues to weigh on the greenback. 10-year US Treasury bond yield plummets to lowest level since November 2016. Wall Street looks to open sharply higher on Thursday.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid near $1380 level
Gold built on the post-FOMC upsurge and rallied to near six-year tops during the Asian session on Thursday, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.
FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?
The Federal Reserve added little new to its policy prescript in Wednesday’s FOMC statement and economic projections and with the anticipation for a July rate cut long priced into market levels the reaction was decidedly uninvolved.