- NYSE: NIO gained 0.58% during Monday’s trading session.
- Tesla received a pair of analyst mentions ahead of its earnings call on Wednesday.
- BYD surpasses Volksgwagen as the second largest OEM behind Tesla.
NYSE: NIO started the week off in the green as EV stocks managed to fend off a late day pullback during a volatile day of trading. On Monday, shares of Nio gained 0.58% and closed the trading session at $20.84. Stocks were out to a hot start Monday morning, but all three major indices pulled back and closed in the red ahead of a busy week of earning calls. Overall, the Dow Jones slipped by 215 basis points, the S&P 500 fell by 0.84%, and the NASDAQ dropped lower by 0.81% during the session.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Electric vehicle stocks were gaining on Monday ahead of the highly-anticipated earnings call from Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday. It certainly helped that a pair of analysts provided some bullish insight on the stock ahead of earnings. Barclays raised its surprisingly low price target on Tesla from $370 to $380 per share. Deutsche Bank was a bit more positive on the stock as an analyst added Tesla to its short-term Catalyst Call Buy List after forecasting that Tesla will top Wall Street expectations for the quarter.
NIO stock forecast
Chinese EV giant BYD officially surpassed German automaker Volkswagen in the second quarter as the strongest OEMs in the EV sector. Of course, BYD still trails Tesla in terms of global dominance, but BYD is rapidly gaining on the industry leader. The news comes amidst a time of uncertainty for BYD’s stock as investors wait for a sell order that mirrors the position of top stakeholder Warren Buffett to pass through the clearing system.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD clings to strong daily gains above 1.0200 after EU data
EURUSD posts impressive gains and trades above 1.0200 on Tuesday on the back of renewed market expectation for a 50 basis points ECB rate hike on Thursday. The data from the EU showed that the annual HICP arrived at 8.6% in June, matching the flash estimate.
GBP/USD regains 1.2000 on aggressive BOE tightening bets
GBP/USD is extending gains to recapture 1.2000, as the UK employment data fan 50 bps August BOE rate hike expectations. The US dollar tumbles amid easing bets of 100 bps July Fed lift-off and a downbeat mood.
Gold setting stage for a sharp rebound before the next downswing?
Gold price eyes a corrective bounce even as the US dollar regains footing. Recession fears keep looming despite easing aggressive Fed rate hike bets. XAUUSD bull-bear tug-of-war suggests a big move in the offing.
Ethereum is dirt cheap ahead of the Merge, claims analyst
Ethereum price is currently undervalued and dirt cheap, ahead of the transition from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake, argue analysts who believe Ethereum’s value will multiply several times over the next few months following the Merge.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!