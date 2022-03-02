Nio stock falls again as geopolitical tensions increase market fears.

NIO shares suffer as the delivery date for February falls versus January.

Yearly comparisons still show delivery growth as February is a holiday month.

Update: Nio stock opened in a moderately positive way on Wednesday as global markets await the next development in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Talks between the two are scheduled to take place today but hopes are not high for any resolution. Nio will find it tough to make any significant gains in such a strong negative macro and geopolitical environment. The stock was slated to open up just over 1% on Wednesday, having closed Tuesday at $21.87, but already ten minutes into the regular session it has gone negative. Earlier EV peer Rivian (RIVN) announced it was hiking some prices. Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO tweeted that Rivian's negative gross margin will be staggering. Rivian (RIVN) stock is collapsing and is down over 8% on Wednesday. Nio had earlier reported delivery numbers for February. At the time of writing, Nio stock is trading at $21.82 down 0.23%.

Nio stock (NIO) traded lower on Tuesday as the market digested further news over the Russia-Ukraine conflict and decided risk aversion was the safest bet for now. This naturally then led to risk assets falling with most equity indices finishing sharply lower. Nio and other EV stocks are seen as high-risk stocks within the high-risk equities space, so any gains are going to be very hard to sustain in the current environment.

Nio Stock News

On Tuesday we got the latest delivery data from Nio. February was always likely to be a slow month as it comes with the Chinese Lunar New Year meaning it is a three-week month, so comparisons are not exactly fair on a month-on-month basis. Consequently, Nio deliveries for February fell to 6,131 vehicles versus 9,652 vehicles delivered in January. This is a 36% decline monthly, but compared to February of last year it represents an increase of just under 10%.

So far in 2022 Nio has delivered 15,783 vehicles, a figure that is up 23.3% YoY. Nio also announced it has received approval to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. These delivery numbers were solid if unspectacular and so did not give Nio stock any great catalyst on Tuesday. Nio shares closed down 4% on Tuesday as many electric vehicle stocks suffered. The main reason for this sector-wide decline was the strong performance on Monday with many EV stocks up close to 10%. Lucid (LCID) then released earnings after the close on Monday, which shot the sector to pieces. Not only did Lucid miss on top and bottom lines, but it slashed its delivery forecasts for 2022 already only two months into the year. This led to sharp declines for all EV stocks on Tuesday.

Nio Stock Forecast

The trend is unfortunately not our friend here. At least that is the case for those of you who are long, of which your author is one. Chinese tech stocks have not been the place to be over the last six months, and now with the geopolitical situation worsening it is unlikely to see a turnaround anytime soon. Nio remains bearish so long as it remains below the key medium-term resistance at $27.34. We have a trigger at $26.41, which is the high from two weeks ago. Support at $19.31 is key to hold.

Nio stock chart, daily

Breaking $19.31 brings Nio into a volume gap, so a quick move to $16 is then likely as we can see on the weekly chart below.