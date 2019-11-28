New Zealand ANZ business survey for November improves dramatically, boosts NZD

New Zealand - ANZ business survey for November has arrived as a good improvement which has propelled NZD higher. despite the latest bump in the road for trade talks between the US and China. While it is regarded as second-tier data, it is closely watched by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

Data outcomes

Business Confidence arrived -26.4 beating the prior -42.4.

Activity Outlook 12.9 vs the prior -3.5.

Analysts at ANZ bank explained that "both headline business confidence and own activity made double-digit jumps to the highest levels this year. Agriculture and retail are leading the charge. All activity indicators rose. Cost and pricing indicators remain mixed."