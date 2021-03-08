Natural Gas Futures: Further decline not ruled out

Advanced prints from CME Group for Natural Gas futures markets noted traders added nearly 2.5K contracts to their open interest positions on Friday, following two consecutive daily drops. On the other hand, volume partially reversed the previous sharp build and shrunk by around 14.5K contracts.
Natural Gas: Decent support seen around $2.70/MMBtu
The selling pressure around natural gas remains contained by the $2.70 region for the time being. Friday’s negative price action was amidst rising open interest, which is indicative that a move lower is still possible in the very near-term. Against this, there is a solid contention area in the $2.40 level per MMBtu, where coincides the 2021 low (January 22) and the 200-day SMA ($2.422).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
