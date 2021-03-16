Natural Gas Futures: Extra decline on the cards

In light of advanced readings from CME Group, open interest in Natural Gas futures markets rose for the second session in a row, now by around 2.2K contracts. In the same line, volume rose sharply by around 115.2K contracts.
Natural Gas faces contention around $2.40/MMBtu
Natural Gas dropped further on Monday amidst rising open interest and volume. Against this, there is now scope for a deeper pullback to, initially, the 200-day SMA around $2.45 ahead of the yearly lows near the $2.40 per MMBtu recorded on January 22.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.1900 ahead of ZEW
EUR/USD manages to regain positive traction above 1.1900 ahead of the European open. The retreat in the US bond yields weigh on the USD and remain supportive of the uptick. Investors look forward to US Retail Sales for some impetus ahead of the FOMC meeting.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.39 amid impending vaccine crisis, ahead of Fed
GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.3900, dropping for the third straight day despite the US dollar weakness. Europe’s covid vaccine concerns and the EU-UK tussles over the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol add to the weight.
Gold: Bulls eye 21-DMA amid falling Treasury yields, ahead of US data
Gold advances amid a retreat in the Treasury yields, risk-off mood. 21-DMA would be a tough nut to crack for the XAU bulls. RSI remains bearish, suggesting that the upside appears limited. The US Retail Sales data could provide fresh trading impetus.
Cardano price primed to rebound following Bloomberg terminal listing
Cardano's price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.
SNDL: Sundial Growers Inc shares keep getting high on joint venture news
Sundial (SNDL) shares are up 7% now during Monday's first half as news is digested of the joint venture with SAF Group. SNDL shares are trading at $1.52. Sundial is to release results on Wednesday with a conference call on Thursday to discuss those results.