Natural Gas Futures: Door open for a move higher

Traders added nearly 1.6K contracts to their open interest positions in Natural Gas futures markets on Wednesday in light of flash data from CME Group. Volume, instead, reversed three builds in a row and went down by around 86.3K contracts.

Natural Gas shifts the focus to $3.00/MMBtu

The rally in prices of Natural Gas remains well and sound so far. Wednesday’s uptick was in tandem with rising open interest and volume, which leaves the door open to further gains and a potential re-visit of the key hurdle at the $3.00 mark per MMBtu.