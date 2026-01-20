TRENDING:
Nasdaq 100 faces resistance near 25,870 – Société Générale

The Nasdaq 100 is struggling to break through interim resistance at 25,870, hovering around its 50-day moving average amid a lack of clear directional momentum, Société Générale's FX analysts note.

Index oscillates around 50-DMA

"Nasdaq 100 has struggled to cross the interim resistance at 25870pts, which corresponds to the down gap formed in November. It has been oscillating around the 50‑DMA, underscoring the absence of a clear direction. A move above 25870pts is needed to confirm the next leg of the uptrend."

"The low recorded earlier this month near 25085pts serves as short‑term support. Failure to defend this could lead to a deeper pullback towards the ascending trend line drawn since August 2025 at 24640/24500pts."

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

