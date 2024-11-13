Of course, the US election and the increased likelihood of high US tariffs do not only affect the G10 currencies. Emerging markets are also likely to suffer from the US trade policy, especially Mexico. Nevertheless, the initial reaction of Latin American currencies to the result was somewhat surprising. Although the peso depreciated on election night, the weakness did not last long. In fact, the peso ended Wednesday higher, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Michael Pfister notes.
USD/MXN is targeting levels towards 21
“At the time, I thought this was a very surprising reaction and the reasons given by some analysts, such as profit-taking, did not seem very convincing. Since then, the picture has changed significantly, with the peso again depreciating sharply and USD/MXN targeting levels towards 21, which is above our latest forecasts. Despite this development, we still believe that the risks for USD/MXN are to the upside.”
“In addition to Mexico-specific reasons, the risks associated with the new Trump administration clearly support this view. We see the peso as one of the main losers from this election. This is because Mexico exports almost all of its goods to the US. If Trump follows through with his trade policies, Mexico is likely to be one of the biggest losers, even more than the euro area and other European countries. This is because these are much more diversified in terms of their trade flows. In short, the coming months are unlikely to bring many positive developments for the peso.”
“The situation in Brazil is somewhat different. The Brazilian economy is one of the few that can keep pace with the very strong US growth. Given this robust economy, the central bank is even raising interest rates again, further improving the carry versus the peso. In addition, the spillover from tariffs is likely to be smaller than in Mexico. After all, Brazil exports a much smaller share of its exports to the US. Fiscal risks remain the main factor holding back the BRL, although there are anecdotal signs that progress is being made here as well. We therefore continue to believe that the Brazilian real should be better positioned than the peso in the coming weeks.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0650 ahead of US inflation data
EUR/USD has found fresh demand and marches toward 1.0650 in European trading on Wednesday. The pair capitalizes on renewed US Dollar retreat but the further upside appears capped amid Germany's political instability and a cautiou market mood. Traders await US CPI data and Fedspeak for fresh directives.
GBP/USD struggles near 1.2750, awaits US CPI report
GBP/USD is struggling at around 1.2750 in the European session on Wednesday, unable to find any fresh impetus. Traders turn risk-averse and refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of the critical US CPI data and speeches from several Fed policymakers.
Gold price holds above $2,600 mark, bulls seem non committed ahead of US CPI
Gold price staged a modest recovery from a nearly two-month low touched on Tuesday. Elevated US bond yields and bullish USD cap gains for the non-yielding XAU/USD. Traders now look forward to the key US Consumer Price Index report a fresh impetus.
US CPI data set to confirm inflation ramped up in October as traders pare back Fed rate cut bets
As measured by the CPI, inflation in the US is expected to increase at an annual rate of 2.6% in October, a tad higher than the 2.4% growth reported in September. The core annual CPI inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices, will likely remain at 3.3% in the same period.
Forex: Trump 2.0 – A high-stakes economic rollercoaster for global markets
The "Trump trade" is back in full force, shaking up global markets in the aftermath of the November 5th U.S. election. This resurgence has led to substantial shifts in both currency and bond markets, with the U.S. dollar index (DXY) jumping 2.0% + since election day.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.