The Washington Post (WaPo) is out with the latest report in a gated article, citing that the US Republican lawmakers have started to discuss whether they would want to vote to block President Trump's planned new tariffs on Mexico.

This comes after Trump threatened to impose tariffs on all the Mexican goods exported to the US last Friday over illegal immigration.

Meanwhile, the USD/MXN cross stalled its advances and fell back in the red zone to hit daily lows at 19.7176 last hour before reversing to 19.7450 region.