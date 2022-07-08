Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had their best day in some time as the EV leader gained 5.33% on Thursday. Aside from the support from the Chinese government, Tesla investors were also thrilled that CEO Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) is in serious jeopardy. Tesla’s stock started a downward trend once Musk announced that he was looking into acquiring the social media company.

EV stocks were on the rise after the Chinese government and Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess had positive things to say about the global EV sector. First, Beijing’s Ministry of Commerce has supported the sale of both new and used cars, with a special remark noting that it will likely extend the subsidies for new-energy vehicles sold in the country. Diess remarked that the EV sector is still in great shape over the long-run and that the German automaker had just broken ground on its $20 billion battery plant in Germany.

NASDAQ: MULN rose higher for the second straight day as the broader markets surged ahead of the key jobs report that is being released on Friday morning. On Thursday, shares of MULN added 4.90% and closed the trading session at $1.07. US markets pushed higher once again as all three major indices made gains in another bullish session for stocks. Investors shrugged off lingering fears of a recession to send the S&P 500 higher for the fourth straight day, marking the first time this year that this has happened. The Dow Jones gained 346 basis points, the S&P 500 rose by 1.50%, and the NASDAQ gained 2.28% during the session.

