Moody's: APAC economies more exposed to coronavirus economic impact than Europe and America

In its latest report, Moody’s Investors Service discusses a potential negative economic impact of China coronavirus outbreak globally.

Key Points:

“Governments most exposed to the economic impact of coronavirus tend to have strong buffers to withstand a transitory shock.

APAC economies more exposed to the economic impact of coronavirus than Europe and America, due to stronger trade and tourism links to china.

As downside risks to China's growth forecasts increases, there to be reverberations for economies globally.

The current baseline assumption is for an economic impact of coronavirus to continue for a number of weeks then normal activity to gradually resume.

Prolonged virus outbreak to disrupt supply chains, extend fall in commodity prices that could cause significant second-round economic effects.”

FXStreet Indonesian Site - new domain!

Access it at www.fxstreet-id.com