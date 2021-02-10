Mid-day market update: US stocks turn lower; Bio-Path (BPTH Stock) shares jump Escribe un mensaje

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.07% to 31,355.00 while the NASDAQ fell 0.46% to 13,943.81. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.23% to ,902.13.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 27,192,910 cases with around 468,200 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 10,858,370 confirmed cases and 155,250 deaths, while Brazil reported over 9,599,560 COVID-19 cases with 233,520 deaths. In total, there were at least 106,981,240 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 2,343,070 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares rose 1.9% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. TRCH 76.88%, up 70%, and 0.990 GTE 21.34%, up 21%.
In trading on Wednesday, consumer discretionary shares fell by 1.3%.
Top Headline
Coca-Cola Co KO 0.2% reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
Coca-Cola reported quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $0.42 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $8.61 billion, versus expectations of $8.63 billion.
Equities Trading UP
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. BPTH 237.06% shares shot up 260% to $18.74 after the company announced it received a third U.S. patent grant related to the manufacture of its platform technology.
Shares of Cancer Genetics, Inc. CGIX 75.74% got a boost, shooting 83% to $10.58 after the company's filings showed that it entered into a merger agreement with StemoniX.
The OLB Group, Inc. OLB 37.72% shares were also up, gaining 43% to $10.64. OLB Group announced plan to offer cryptocurrency payment options via blockchain technology on its OMNICOMMERCE platform and SecurePay TM gateway.
Equities Trading DOWN
Panbela Therapeutics Inc. PBLA 26.22% shares tumbled 26% to $6.10. Independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) has recommended a hold on Panbela Therapeutics’ ongoing Phase 1 trial to hold the administration of SBP-101 pending further investigation of visual disturbance adverse events. The company also announced research agreement with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Shares of Neovasc Inc. NVCN 22.7% were down 21% to $1.8150 after the company reported a $72 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
Aware, Inc. AWRE 19.03% was down, falling 19% to $4.84 after the company reported a loss for the fourth quarter.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.3% to $58.52, while gold traded up 0.1% to $1,839.20.
Silver traded down 1.6% Wednesday to $26.97 while copper rose 1.3% to $3.7670.
Euro zone
European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.23%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.44% and the German DAX 30 slipped 0.56%. Meanwhile, the French CAC 40 fell 0.36%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.11% and Italy’s FTSE MIB fell 0.15%.
Industrial production in France dropped 0.8% in December versus a revised 0.7% decline in November. Germany’s annual inflation rate was confirmed at 1% for January.
Economics
The annual inflation rate came in steady at 1.4% in January.
Wholesale inventories rose 0.3% in December.
US crude oil inventories dropped6.644 million barrels in the week ended February 5, the Energy Information Administration reported.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
The U.S. Treasury budget statement for January will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET.
