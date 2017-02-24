Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
FED
Mexico Retail Sales (MoM) dipped from previous 1% to -1.4% in December
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Mexico Retail Sales (MoM) dipped from previous 1% to -1.4% in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 14:02 GMT
Mexico Retail Sales (YoY): 9% (December) vs previous 11.2%
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 14:01 GMT
USD/CHF flirting with 100-DMA support ahead of US data
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 13:47 GMT
USD/CAD tests lows near 1.3060 on CPI
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 13:41 GMT
Canadian CPI rose 2.1% YoY
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 13:31 GMT
Canada Bank of Canada Consumer Price Index Core (YoY) climbed from previous 1.6% to 1.7% in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 13:31 GMT
Canada Consumer Price Index (MoM) above forecasts (0.3%) in January: Actual (0.9%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 13:31 GMT
Canada Bank of Canada Consumer Price Index Core (MoM) came in at 0.5%, above forecasts (-0.1%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 13:31 GMT
Canada Consumer Price Index - Core (MoM) rose from previous 0.2% to 0.3% in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 13:31 GMT
Canada Consumer Price Index (YoY) registered at 2.1% above expectations (1.6%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 13:31 GMT
UAE and Iraq fully committed to OPEC oil output cut deal - Reuters
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 13:12 GMT
AUD/USD keeps the bullish bias – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 13:06 GMT
World Trade: Positive end to 2016 cannot prevent the worst score for since 2009
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 13:05 GMT
EUR/USD spikes through 1.0600 handle but lacking follow through momentum
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 13:02 GMT
US: Focus on University of Michigan's consumer confidence – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 13:02 GMT
When is Canadian CPI and how could affect USD/CAD?
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 13:01 GMT
CAD: January CPI likely to rise 0.4% m/m - TDS
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 12:47 GMT
USD/JPY plummets to lows near 112.30, US data eyed
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 12:40 GMT
US consumer confidence and Canada’s CPI in focus - BBH
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 12:25 GMT
Gold continues to scale new multi-month highs, fast approaching 200-DMA
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 12:21 GMT
Load More content ...