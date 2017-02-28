Live Stream – President Trump interviewed by Fox News

News Channel Fox News will interview President Donald Trump at 11pm GMT today.

President Trump will likely give a preview of today’s joint address to Congress of the State of the Union speech and he could also discuss immigration issues as well as his plans on tax reforms.

It is worth recalling that President Trump has recently announced a boost of $54 billion in military spending offset by a large cut to domestic programs.

Key Notes

He will also discuss how to dismantle the Obamacare, and infrastructure investment. The country will also release its Q4 GDP second estimate, trade figures, and consumer confidence and among others.

More about Donald Trump

Donald Trump aims to shake up the US political establishment, which could potentially cause extensive market volatility along the way. Going forward, Trump should have a substantial impact on various key financial markets such as US Dollar, Euro, Yen, Pound and other important currencies as well as stocks, commodities and bond markets.



Trump was the second major-party presidential nominee in American history whose experience comes principally from running a business (Wendell Willkie was the first). By getting elected, Trump became the first United States President without prior government or military experience, and the first without prior political experience since Dwight D. Eisenhower.