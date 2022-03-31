- Lithium Americas stock rose 11.9% on Wednesday.
- The Biden administration is considering major investments in battery supply chain.
- LAC's Thacker Pass mine in Nevada will begin operations later this year.
Lithium Americas (LAC) stock has added another 1.5% to Wednesday's 11.9% spike and is now trading at $37.40 on Thursday morning. News emerged on Wednesday that the Biden administration is close to investing as much as $750 million to encourage the production of metals critical for the battery industry, especially lithium. The lithium miner has seen its share price rise 20% year to date and 157% over the past year.
Lithium Americas Stock News: Biden administration might invest in lithium production
Based on reporting from Bloomberg, the Biden Administration may invoke the Defense Production Act of 1950 to spur greater development and US ownership of various metal sources used to make next-generation batteries, especially those used in the EV industry.
Global demand for lithium currently clocks in at around 320,000 metric tonnes annually, and the US currently imports more than half of its total demand. Forecasts predict that this figure could balloon to 2 million metric tonnes as soon as 2030 however. China also contains much of the world's rare earth and other metals used in the newest batteries, so experts see this policy focus as part of the US's overall competitive strategy with regards to China.
The Defense Production Act gives the president the right to utilize $750 million to increase domestic production. This comes on top of $6 billion already allocated in President Biden's infrastructure bill to improve the country's domestic battery supply chain. Lithium America's Thacker Pass mine is slated to enter production later this year, so observers think the producer is most likely to receive funds to speed up development.
The US currently produces about 2% of the world's lithium, but that should greatly increase once Thacker Pass comes online. Thacker Pass has more than 1 million metric tonnes in economically feasible reserves.
Back in January, Lithium Americas issued 13.2 million shares in order to acquire Millenial Lithium Corp., which owns the Pastos Grandes lithium brine project in Salta, Argentina. That project is expected to produce 24,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate annually. The current price of lithium averaged $76,700 per metric tonne in mid-March, according to Oilprice.com. The price has nearly doubled so far this year and traded at just $13,400 one year ago.
LAC key statistics
|Market Cap
|$4.4 billion
|Price/Earnings
|N/A
|Price/Sales
|N/A
|Price/Book
|8
|Enterprise Value
|$4.2 billion
|Operating Margin
|N/A
|Profit Margin
|
N/A
|52-week high
|$41.56
|52-week low
|$11.84
|Short Interest
|8%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Buy, $38.93
Lithium Americas Stock Forecast: Resistance at $38 before ATH
From Wednesday and Thursday's performance, we know that resistance is sticky at and just above $38. This area was also significant during LAC's last spike last November. November 19 and December 1 of 2021 both had rallies that petered out around $38.30. Above there stands the all-time high at $41.56.
Monday and Tuesday of this week gave short-term support is at $32.20. The 9-month moving average sits at $27.28 and provides medium-term support. Even stronger long-term support sits at $24.
LAC 1-day chart
The monthly chart shows LAC stock trading within an upward trending price channel, which makes sense since the price of lithium has been on a tear in the past year. The channel has worked since at least August of 2021. If the price channel keeps working, then investors should expect a high of $52 by 2023.
LAC 1-month chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1100 as dollar continues to gather strength
EUR/USD has extended its daily decline in the American session on Thursday. The risk-averse market environment and the latest data from the US seem to be helping the dollar continue to gather strength and weighing on the pair, which was last seen trading below 1.1100.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3100 after US inflation report
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate above 1.3100 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Although the data from the US showed that the core PCE inflation rose at a slightly softer pace than expected in February, the US Dollar Index stays in positive territory.
Gold climbs toward $1,940 amid retreating US yields
Gold has extended its rebound and climbed above $1,940 in the American session on Thursday. Retreating US Treasury bond yields and the negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment help the yellow metal find demand.
Why XRP price at $20 seems more plausible than $589
XRP price shows an extremely optimistic setup that forecasts a retest of its all-time high and a double-digit target. On-chain metrics show that whales have been accumulating Ripple, adding credence to the thesis.
GameStop rally stalls as momentum falls
GME fell on Wednesday as meme stocks began to pause for breath after a strong rally over the previous week. GameStop has rallied nearly 20% in the past week despite yesterday's falls.