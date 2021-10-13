LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc gains as it sheds new light on its DreamDrive technology

- NASDAQ:LCID gained 0.83% during Tuesday’s trading session.
- Lucid unveils more details about its DreamDrive technology.
- Lucid rival Tesla reports a spike in vehicle deliveries in China.
NASDAQ:LCID is taking steps to take on its main rival Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) with its new DreamDrive driver assistance system. Shares of LCID gained slightly on the news, adding 0.83% on Wednesday, and closing the trading session at $23.06. It was another red day overall for the broader markets as all three major indices fell lower for the third straight session. EV stocks were mixed on the day, with industry leader Tesla pacing the sector gaining 1.74%. XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Fisker (NYSE:FSR), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F) were all trading higher, while Nio (NYSE:NIO) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) were the lone EV makers below water.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Lucid unveiled more details about its DreamDrive driver assist system recently, and the company seems to be taking shots at what is not working with Tesla’s FSD system. DreamDrive will use a total of 32 on-board sensors, cameras, and radars, and will introduce the first ever automotive LiDAR system in North America. Keep in mind that Lucid is calling this system a driver assist system, rather than a self-driving system. As Lucid nears production and delivery of its first fleet of vehicles, Tesla remains tied up with regulatory red tape over the safety of its FSD technology.
LCID stock price forecast
Speaking of Tesla, the company reported its delivery figures for China on Tuesday before the opening bell. In the month of September, Tesla delivered a staggering 56,006 vehicles to the Chinese market. This is a new record for the company in China, although it should be noted that this includes vehicles that are exported out of China for sale, so the actual number of Teslas sold within China is a much smaller number. Still, it is a glowing report on how Tesla is ramping up its production at the Shanghai GigaFactory, just as it prepares to open the Berlin GigaFactory later this year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains some traction and advances to 1.1550
The single currency manages to leave behind the pessimism seen at the beginning of the week and now lifts EUR/USD back to the mid-1.1500s midweek as the soft tone surrounding the greenback allows a mild improvement in the pair.
GBP/USD defends 1.3600 amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD is holding ground above 1.3600 after UK GDP missed estimates with 0.4% in August. A broad-based retreat in the US dollar keeps the pair afloat. Hawkish BOE outweighs renewed Brexit concerns amid a cautious market mood. US inflation and Fed minutes in focus.
XAU/USD clings to gains above $1760 amid dollar pullback, US inflation eyed
Gold is wavering in a narrow range above $1760, posting small gains so far this Wednesday. Gold bulls catch a breather heading into the US inflation and FOMC minutes showdown.
Shiba Inu price to dip 26%, allowing investors to buy SHIB at discount
Shiba Inu price looks to be forming a rising wedge pattern, hinting at an incoming correction. A breakdown of the lower trend line at $0.00002828 will likely lead to a 13% correction to $0.00002540. In some cases, SHIB might head to $0.00002186, creating a bottom reversal pattern.
US CPI Sept Preview: Inflation averaging, what inflation averaging?
The inflation-averaging vaccine is not working. Last September the Federal Reserve dropped its 2% inflation target. Instead of trying to meet a monthly goal, Federal Reserve policy would take a longer view, judging inflation across a much wider but carefully unspecified period.