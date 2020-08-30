Japan's Suga to join race to succeed PM Abe – Kyodo

Kyodo News Agency carries the latest story on Sunday, citing that Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is likely to be one of the candidates running for the race of Prime Minister after Shinzo Abe stepped down from his position on Friday.
Abe announced his resignation due to the worsening of a chronic illness.
Suga is expected to carry on the Abenomics outlined by Abe during his eight years in office.
Suga would join such candidates as former foreign minister Fumio Kishida and former defense minister Shigeru Ishiba, per Reuters.
USD/JPY slumped 1.15% on Friday
USD/JPY eroded 173 pips on Friday in what was seen as a sharp sell-off triggered on uncertainty over the Japanese political scenario after PM Abe announced his resignation.
The yen rallied hard on increased safe-haven flows, downing the spot to a fresh one-week low of 105.21. Fresh developments around the Japanese politics will continue have a major bearing on USD/JPY, as traders gear up for the August US NFP release.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.19 as the dollar resumes falls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19 after dollar demand related to upbeat US data faded. The greenback is on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell announced a policy shift that would keep interest rates lower for longer.
USD/JPY steadies below 105.50, on track to close in red for second straight week
The USD/JPY pair fell sharply in the late Asian session and extended its slide in the remainder of the day to touch its lowest level since August 19th at 105.21.
GBP/USD soars above 1.33 on Fed-fueled dollar weakness
GBP/USD resumed its rise and hit new 2020 high above 1.33. The greenback was on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell signaled long-term low rates. End-of-week flows also boost sterling.
Gold set to test July high at $1985 amid dovish Powell
Gold (XAU/USD) booked the first weekly gain in three weeks, settling 1.20% higher above the psychological $1950 mark. The metal almost tested the critical $1976 hurdle once again on Friday, as the dovish Fed narrative continued to pressure the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields.
AUD/USD has hit weekly resistance level at 0.7350
AUD/USD is one of the best performing majors as the antipodeans outperform. The pair took out a took out the previous wave high and has now extended higher. The indicators are understandably bullish.