Japan’s services sector shrinks for first time since 2016, USD/JPY tests lows

Japanese Services sector activity fell into contraction for the first time since 2016 in October, mainly due to a powerful typhoon and dwindling domestic demand on the sales tax hike, the latest survey conducted by Jibun bank showed on Wednesday.
The final Japan Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 49.7 in October from 52.8 in September and was down slightly from last week's 49.8 preliminary reading.
The composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services, dropped to 49.1, slipping into contraction for the first time since September 2016 when compared to a final reading of 51.5.
Joe Hayes, economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey, noted:
"Unfortunately, it seems that the service sector may struggle to offset manufacturing weakness. Short-term pricing and demand adjustments to the taxation change will likely dampen activity in the closing months of 2019."
"There are reasons to be positive as new orders continued to rise, despite the poor weather exacerbating negative effects from the sales tax hike."
The Japanese yen shrugged-off the weak Japanese data amid cautious market mood, as USD/JPY prints daily lows just ahead of the 109 handle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Teasing double top breakdown
EUR/USD's pullback from highs near 1.1180 has established a double top pattern on the daily chart. The pair is currently trading around the neckline support of 1.1073. A close below that level would confirm breakdown and open the doors for 1.0966.
GBP/USD: Buyers and sellers jostle inside triangle above 200-day SMA
GBP/USD stays inside a three-week-old symmetrical triangle formation while taking rounds to 1.2883 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Strong RSI, quote’s sustained trading beyond 200-day SMA keep buyers hopeful.
USD/JPY: Bears attack 109.00 amid souring risk sentiment
With risk-off trades back in vogue amid potential risks to the US-China Phase One trade deal, the demand for the safe-haven Yen is on the rise, now pushing USD/JPY lower to test the 109 handle, as markets ignored the poor Japanese Services PMI and BOJ minutes.
Gold stays close to 7-week low despite recent doubts over US-China trade deal
Although recent updates concerning the US-China trade deal keep recent optimism in check, strong US dollar (USD) and calls for a halt in the US Fed’s rate cuts seem to please the Gold bears. The bullion stays close to $1,484.
Positive trade headlines resonate but have the sentiment waves peaked?
The primary catalyst for the moves is that the US was considering whether to remove some tariffs on Chinese goods as a concession to securing stage one of the deal. CNY strengthen past the 7 per dollar mark as well.