Japan’s PM Takaichi eyes tax cuts to spur investment

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will launch tax-reform talks this week, aiming to cut certain taxes to stimulate investment and consumption while raising others and eliminating breaks to fill the fiscal hole, Nikkei Asia reported late Monday.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner will discuss next year’s tax package, including the agreed-upon removal of gasoline and diesel surcharges, a move that will leave a ¥1.5 trillion revenue hole.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.46% on the day at 155.25.