Japan’s Hayashi: Won't comment on forex levels or forex intervention

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yishimasa Hayashi said on Thursday that he “won't comment on forex levels or forex intervention” but he “will be ready to take full response.”
Additional comments
Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals.
Rapid FX moves undesirable.
Closely watching FX moves.
Expect the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to work closely with govternment.
Expect BoJ to conduct appropriate monetary policy to sustainably, stably hit its price target, working closely with govt.
Market reaction
USD/JPY is testing multi-decade highs near 155.50 despite the Japanese verbal intervention, up 0.04% on the day.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The current BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy, based on massive stimulus to the economy, has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation.
The BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supports a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favors the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6500 amid light trading, ahead of US GDP
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6500 in Asian trading on Thursday, lacking a clear directional impetus amid an Anzac Day holiday in Australia. Meanwhile, traders stay cautious due ti risk-aversion and ahead of the key US Q1 GDP release.
USD/JPY finds its highest bids since 1990, near 155.50
USD/JPY keeps breaking into its highest chart territory since June of 1990 early Thursday, testing 155.50 for the first time in 34 years as the Japanese Yen remains vulnerable, despite looming Japanese intervention risks. Focus shifts to Thursday's US GDP report and the BoJ decision on Friday.
Gold price treads water near $2,320, awaits US GDP data
Gold price recovers losses but keeps its range near $2,320 early Thursday. Renewed weakness in the US Dollar and the US Treasury yields allow Gold buyers to breathe a sigh of relief. Gold price stays vulnerable amid Middle East de-escalation, awaiting US Q1 GDP data.
Injective price weakness persists despite over 5.9 million INJ tokens burned
Injective price is trading with a bearish bias, stuck in the lower section of the market range. The bearish outlook abounds despite the network's deflationary efforts to pump the price. Coupled with broader market gloom, INJ token’s doomed days may not be over yet.
Meta Platforms Earnings: META sinks 10% on lower Q2 revenue guidance Premium
This must be "opposites" week. While Doppelganger Tesla rode horrible misses on Tuesday to a double-digit rally, Meta Platforms produced impressive beats above Wall Street consensus after the close on Wednesday, only to watch the share price collapse by nearly 10%.