Japan’s Govt reportedly considering corporate tax cut – Yomiuri

The Yomiuri Shimbun, a Japanese national newspaper, cited on Friday, the government is a corporate tax cut for small and medium enterprises, Bloomberg reports.

The likely tax cut is under consideration in order to boost Mergers & Acquisitions in the country.

Market reaction

USD/JPY remains in a familiar range around 105.50, unable to benefit from an uptick in the Asian equities amid a broad-based US dollar pullback. The focus shifts to the US Durable Goods data after the downbeat Jobless Claims and stronger New Home Sales releases.