Japan's Akazawa says US-Japan trade deal implemented smoothly

Japan’s top tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick reaffirmed on Friday that the United States (US) and Japan trade agreement will serve to further strengthen the two nations’ strategic and economic ties, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Akazawa and Lutnick confirmed the smooth implementation of the US-Japan agreement to further strengthen economic ties and confirmed they will keep up efforts to implement their trade deal as the Asian nation transitions to a new leader.

Market reaction

At the time of press, the USD/JPY pair is down 0.06% on the day at 152.97.