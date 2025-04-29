Japanese Yen sticks to intraday losses amid positive risk tone; USD/JPY holds steady around mid-142.00s

- The Japanese Yen attracts some sellers as easing trade tensions undermines safe-haven demand.
- Hopes for a US-Japan trade deal and geopolitical risks should help limit any meaningful downfall.
- The divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations should further lend support to the lower-yielding JPY.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) retains its negative bias heading into the European session on Tuesday as hopes for the de-escalation of the US-China trade war continue to undermine demand for traditional safe-haven assets. Apart from this, the emergence of some US Dollar (USD) buying assists the USD/JPY pair to stick to modest intraday gains around mid-142.00s. The JPY bears, however, might refrain from placing aggressive bets and opt to wait for the crucial Bank of Japan (BoJ) meeting this week.
The Japanese central bank is scheduled to announce its policy decision on Thursday and is expected to keep interest rates steady amid risks to the fragile economy from US tariffs. However, signs of broadening inflation in Japan keep the door open for further tightening by the BoJ. Moreover, persistent geopolitical tensions and the uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's trade policies keep investors on the edge. Furthermore, bets for more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed) should cap any meaningful USD gains and contribute to limiting deeper losses for the lower-yielding JPY.
Japanese Yen remains depressed against mildly stronger USD amid receding safe-haven demand
- US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that many countries have offered ’very good’ tariff proposals. This comes on top of optimism over the potential de-escalation of trade tensions between the US and China and remains supportive of a positive risk tone.
- However, mixed signals regarding the state of negotiations from the US and China add a layer of uncertainty. In fact, US President Donald Trump said last week that trade talks with China were underway, though China has denied that any tariff negotiations were taking place.
- The Bank of Japan is expected to move cautiously and pause further rate hikes amid concerns that the new US tariffs could shave off 0.5% of Japan's GDP. That said, higher inflation and bumper pay rise provide the BoJ headroom for further monetary policy normalization this year.
- Furthermore, a quick trade agreement between the US and Japan could give the BoJ more confidence to hike rates again. This marks a big divergence in comparison to the growing acceptance that slowing global growth will encourage the Federal Reserve to deliver deeper rate cuts.
- Traders are pricing in the possibility that the US central bank will resume its rate-cutting cycle in June and lower borrowing costs by a full percentage point by the end of 2025. The resultant narrowing of the US-Japan rate differential should underpin the lower-yielding Japanese Yen.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a surprise 72-hour unilateral ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict from May 8, though Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the three-day truce. This keeps the geopolitical risk premium in play and could further benefit the safe-haven JPY.
- The US Dollar struggles to capitalize on last week's recovery from a multi-year low, as skepticism over Trump's trade policies and caution ahead of the BoJ meeting and US data cap USD/JPY upside.
- Investors will scrutinize the BoJ’s updated economic projections for cues about the timeline for the next rate hike. Meanwhile, the US JOLTS job openings on Tuesday, US Personal Consumption Expenditures on Wednesday, and the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) on Friday might provide insight into the Fed's policy outlook.
USD/JPY needs to surpass 142.60-142.65 barrier to support prospects for further intraday gains
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair struggled to find acceptance above the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and faced rejection near the 144.00 mark. Given that oscillators are holding in negative territory on daily and hourly charts, some follow-through selling below the 142.00 round figure will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Spot prices might then accelerate the fall towards the mid-141.00s en route to the 141.10-141.00 region. The downward trajectory could extend further towards intermediate support near the 140.50 area and eventually expose the multi-month low – levels below the 140.00 psychological mark touched last week.
On the flip side, the immediate hurdle is pegged near the 142.60-142.65 region, above which a bout of a short-covering could lift the USD/JPY pair to the 143.00 mark en route to the next relevant resistance near the 143.40-143.45 zone. Some follow-through buying should allow spot prices to conquer the 144.00 round figure. A sustained strength and acceptance above the latter would suggest that the pair has formed a near-term bottom and pave the way for some meaningful upside.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.28%
|0.23%
|0.27%
|0.07%
|0.16%
|0.25%
|0.43%
|EUR
|-0.28%
|-0.01%
|0.02%
|-0.18%
|-0.09%
|-0.02%
|0.17%
|GBP
|-0.23%
|0.01%
|0.02%
|-0.16%
|-0.07%
|0.00%
|0.19%
|JPY
|-0.27%
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|-0.20%
|-0.11%
|-0.10%
|0.17%
|CAD
|-0.07%
|0.18%
|0.16%
|0.20%
|0.08%
|0.17%
|0.35%
|AUD
|-0.16%
|0.09%
|0.07%
|0.11%
|-0.08%
|0.08%
|0.27%
|NZD
|-0.25%
|0.02%
|-0.00%
|0.10%
|-0.17%
|-0.08%
|0.19%
|CHF
|-0.43%
|-0.17%
|-0.19%
|-0.17%
|-0.35%
|-0.27%
|-0.19%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Next on the upside comes the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD left behind Tuesday’s retracement and clocked decent gains on Wednesday, reclaiming the 0.6400 barrier and beyond on the back of easing US-China trade tensions and despite another solid performance of the US Dollar.
EUR/USD: Further weakness likely below 1.1300
EUR/USD’s selling pressure picked up pace on Wednesday, sending the pair to the area of weekly lows near 1.1320. The move lower in spot came in response to extra strength in the Greenback despite disappointing results from the US Q1 GDP figures and the ADP report.
Gold reclaims the $3,300 mark and beyond
Gold remains under pressure on Wednesday, trading around $3,300 as receding US-China trade tensions continues to weigh on safe-haven demand. At the same time, the US Dollar keeps the bid bias intact following stronger-than-expected headline PCE inflation and despite a weaker first-quarter GDP growth print.
Bitcoin ETFs to see institutional inflows from Big Four wirehouses: Bitwise
Bitcoin ETFs are expected to witness a surge in demand from Wall Street in 2025, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan said in a note to investors on Wednesday.
May flashlight for the FOMC blackout period – Waiting for the fog to lift
We expect the FOMC will leave its target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25-4.50% at its upcoming meeting on May 6-7, a view widely shared by financial markets and economists. Market pricing currently implies only a 9% probability of the FOMC cutting the fed funds rate by 25 bps.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.