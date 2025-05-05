Japanese Yen trims part of modest intraday gains; up a little against broadly weaker USD

- The Japanese Yen attracts buyers for the second straight day amid reviving safe-haven demand.
- A modest USD downtick drags USD/JPY further away from a multi-week high touched on Friday.
- The BoJ’s dovish pause might cap JPY gains as the focus shifts to the FOMC meeting this week.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) trims a part of its modest intraday gains heading into the European session on Monday and assists the USD/JPY pair to recover a few pips from sub-144.00 levels. The Bank of Japan's (BoJ) dovish pause last Thursday turns out to be a key factor that holds back the JPY bulls from placing aggressive bets. However, the uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's tariffs and renewed geopolitical risks continue to underpin the safe-haven JPY for the second straight day.
The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, remains depressed below a multi-week low amid heightened economic uncertainty on the back of Trump's erratic trade policies. This might further contribute to capping any meaningful appreciating move for the USD/JPY pair. Investors might also opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of the crucial two-day FOMC policy meeting starting on Tuesday. In the meantime, the US ISM Services PMI will be looked upon for short-term opportunities later today.
Japanese Yen bulls seem non committed as BoJ's dovish outlook overshadows reviving safe-haven demand
- China said last week it was evaluating the possibility of trade talks with the US, fueling hopes for the potential de-escalation of tensions between the world's two largest economies. US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday a 100% tariff on all foreign-produced movies.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels firing a missile that landed near the Ben-Gurion Airport. In response, Iran’s Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said that Tehran would strike back if the US or Israel attacked.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin said in remarks published on Sunday that Russia had sufficient strength and resources to take the war in Ukraine to its logical conclusion. This keeps the geopolitical risk in play and drives safe-haven flows toward the Japanese Yen on Monday.
- The Bank of Japan surprised with dovish guidance last Thursday and forced investors to scale back their bets for a rate hike in June or July. However, the broadening inflation in Japan and prospects of sustained wage hikes keep the door open for further policy tightening by the BoJ.
- The US Dollar struggles to capitalize on Friday's modest bounce that followed the upbeat US jobs data, which showed that the economy added 177K new jobs in April against 130K expected. Other details of the report showed that the Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 4.2.
- The data pointed to a still resilient US labor market despite heightened economic uncertainty on the back of Trump's tariffs and concerns about renewed price pressures. Traders pushed back their expectations about the resumption of the Federal Reserve's rate-cutting cycle to July from June.
- This, however, still marks a big divergence in comparison to expectations for additional rate hikes by the BoJ in 2025 and should act as a tailwind for the lower-yielding JPY. The market focus now shifts to a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting starting on Tuesday.
USD/JPY shows resilience below the 144.00 mark; 143.75-143.70 holds the key for bullish traders
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair last week struggled to find acceptance above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the March-April downfall and faced rejection near the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 146.00 mark before positioning for an extension of the recent goodish recovery move from a multi-month low. Spot prices might then climb to the 146.55-146.60 intermediate resistance before aiming to test the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 147.00 neighborhood.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart still hold in positive territory, suggesting that any subsequent fall below the 144.00 mark might still be seen as a buying opportunity. This should help limit the downside near Friday's swing low, around the 143.75-143.70 region, which if broken could make the USD/JPY pair vulnerable. The subsequent slide could drag spot prices to the 143.30 intermediate support en route to the 143.00 round figure and the 23.6% Fibo., around the 142.65 region.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.12%
|-0.11%
|-0.25%
|0.13%
|-0.17%
|-0.32%
|0.12%
|EUR
|-0.12%
|0.04%
|-0.08%
|0.28%
|-0.02%
|-0.17%
|0.27%
|GBP
|0.11%
|-0.04%
|-0.36%
|0.24%
|-0.06%
|-0.21%
|0.23%
|JPY
|0.25%
|0.08%
|0.36%
|0.35%
|0.06%
|-0.01%
|0.45%
|CAD
|-0.13%
|-0.28%
|-0.24%
|-0.35%
|-0.60%
|-0.45%
|-0.01%
|AUD
|0.17%
|0.02%
|0.06%
|-0.06%
|0.60%
|-0.15%
|0.29%
|NZD
|0.32%
|0.17%
|0.21%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|0.15%
|0.43%
|CHF
|-0.12%
|-0.27%
|-0.23%
|-0.45%
|0.00%
|-0.29%
|-0.43%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1300 amid weaker US Dollar
EUR/USD attracts some dip-buyers at the start of a new week, holding gains above 1.1300 in European trading. A broadly weaker US Dollar on resurfacing trade concerns and pre-Fed repositioning lend support to the pair ahead of US ISM Services PMI data.
GBP/USD pares back gains below 1.3300 amid light trading
GBP/USD is paring back gains below 1.3300 in the European session on Monday. The US Dollar softens against the Pound Sterling amid heightened economic uncertainty in the wake of US President Donald Trump's erratic trade policies. Thin trading condtions are likely to extend on May Day.
Gold price struggles to capitalize on intraday gains as traders opt to wait for FOMC meeting this week
Gold price maintains its bid tone heading into the European session though it lacks follow-through as traders opt to wait for more cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-hike path before placing directional bets. The market focus will remain glued to the outcome of a two-day FOMC policy meeting on Wednesday.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu show bearish signs
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices hover around $0.172 and $0.000012 at the time of writing on Monday after falling nearly 5% the previous week. DOGE and SHIB funding rates are negative, indicating more traders are betting that dog-based meme coins will fall.
Has the tariff pain peaked?
Tariff rates may have peaked, but uncertainty hasn’t: Markets may be breathing easier, but investors should not mistake easing conditions for resolution. Even if headline tariff rates stay put, the real risk lies in prolonged policy unpredictability.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.