Japanese Yen remains confined in range against USD, looks to BoJ for fresh impetus

- The Japanese Yen struggles for a firm direction as traders keenly await BoJ's decision.
- The BoJ is expected to stick to its ultra-dovish monetary policy settings on Tuesday.
- The divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations continue to act as a tailwind for USD/JPY.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) extends its sideways consolidative price move against its American counterpart during the Asian session on Tuesday and remains well within the striking distance of the lowest level since November 28 touched last week. Traders seem reluctant to place aggressive directional bets and opt to wait for the highly-anticipated Bank of Japan (BoJ) policy decision. The Japanese central bank is widely anticipated to maintain its Yield Curve Control (YCC) and negative interest rate policy at the end of the two-day meeting. Hence, the market focus will be on the central bank's view on economic activity and prices. Apart from this, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's comments at the post-meeting press conference will be scrutinized for cues about the interest rate outlook, which, in turn, could lead to volatility in the JPY.
Heading into the key central bank event risk, investors have been pushing back expectations for an imminent shift in the BoJ's policy stance amid a devastating New Year's Day earthquake in Japan, weak wage growth data and signs of easing inflation. This marks a big divergence in comparison to expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might wait until May before cutting interest rates in the wake of a still-resilient economy. The hawkish outlook, meanwhile, remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and acts as a tailwind for the US Dollar (USD). Furthermore, the recent widening of the US-Japan rate differential undermines the JPY and contributes to limiting the downside for the USD/JPY pair.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen continues to be weighed down by BoJ inaction expectations
- The Japanese Yen remains on the back foot amid firming expectations that the Bank of Japan will maintain the status quo at the end of the January monetary policy meeting this Tuesday.
- Reports suggest that the BoJ will revise its forecast for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) through fiscal 2025 and will assess the sustainability of the virtuous cycle between wages and prices.
- The central bank will also publish a quarterly report, or the "Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices", which offers insights into economic growth, inflation risks, and labor market conditions.
- The US Dollar remains well supported by diminishing odds for an early rate cut by the Federal Reserve and the recent upbeat macro data, which suggested that the economy is in good shape.
- The current market pricing indicates a 40% chance of a March rate cut, down from as much as 80% a week ago, and a cumulative of five 25 bps rate cuts for 2024 as compared to six two weeks ago.
- The hawkish outlook allows the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to hold steady at around 4.10%, just below the highest level since December touched last week.
- The conflict in the Middle East is showing no signs of easing, with the drone strikes by Iran-backed Houthi rebels continuing on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.
- Pakistan and Iran have decided to resolve their issues with diplomacy, while the Israel-Hamas conflict is threatening to erupt into a large-scale war and impact the global economy.
- Geopolitical tensions, along with persistent worries about slowing economic growth in China, could benefit the safe-haven JPY and cap any meaningful upside for the USD/JPY pair.
Technical Analysis: USD/JPY consolidates before the next leg up, 100-day SMA holds the key for bulls
From a technical perspective, the range-bound price action witnessed over the past four days comes on the back of the recent breakout through the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and might still be categorized as a bullish consolidation phase. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the positive territory, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the upside. That said, bulls might still wait for a move beyond a multi-week top, around the 148.80 region touched last week before placing fresh bets. Spot prices might then aim to surpass an intermediate hurdle near the 149.30-149.35 zone and reclaim the 150.00 psychological mark for the first time since November 17.
On the flip side, the 100-day SMA resistance breakpoint, currently around the 147.55 region, offered some support to the USD/JPY pair on Monday and might continue to protect the immediate downside. That said, a convincing break below the said area might prompt some technical selling and drag spot prices to the 147.00 round figure en route to the next relevant support near the 146.60-146.55 area. Any subsequent fall, however, might still be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited near the 146.10-146.00 horizontal support.
Japanese Yen price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies this week. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.12%
|-0.12%
|0.32%
|0.21%
|-0.01%
|0.60%
|0.01%
|EUR
|-0.12%
|-0.24%
|0.20%
|0.09%
|-0.13%
|0.48%
|-0.10%
|GBP
|0.11%
|0.22%
|0.41%
|0.32%
|0.10%
|0.71%
|0.12%
|CAD
|-0.32%
|-0.19%
|-0.43%
|-0.09%
|-0.31%
|0.30%
|-0.30%
|AUD
|-0.23%
|-0.09%
|-0.33%
|0.09%
|-0.24%
|0.40%
|-0.19%
|JPY
|0.00%
|0.10%
|-0.08%
|0.33%
|0.22%
|0.61%
|0.02%
|NZD
|-0.61%
|-0.50%
|-0.74%
|-0.30%
|-0.40%
|-0.62%
|-0.60%
|CHF
|-0.01%
|0.10%
|-0.14%
|0.29%
|0.21%
|-0.03%
|0.58%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Japanese Yen FAQs
What key factors drive the Japanese Yen?
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
How do the decisions of the Bank of Japan impact the Japanese Yen?
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The current BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy, based on massive stimulus to the economy, has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation.
How does the differential between Japanese and US bond yields impact the Japanese Yen?
The BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supports a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favors the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
How does broader risk sentiment impact the Japanese Yen?
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
