Japanese Yen loses ground, downside seems limited due to hawkish BoJ

- The Japanese Yen depreciates despite a hawkish sentiment surrounding the BoJ’s policy outlook.
- The JPY’s downside could be restrained as traders expect the BoJ to increase interest rates further.
- The US Dollar received downward pressure as US Fed Chair Powell signaled a rate cut soon.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) fell slightly against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday. However, conflicting policy outlooks from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) are exerting downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda indicated in Parliament on Friday that the central bank might consider further interest rate hikes if its economic forecasts prove accurate.
The downside for the JPY may be limited by the hawkish sentiment surrounding the Bank of Japan (BoJ). Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell remarked at the Jackson Hole Symposium that "the time has come for policy to adjust." However, Powell did not specify the timing or magnitude of potential rate cuts.
Additionally, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly mentioned in a Bloomberg TV interview on Monday that "the time is upon us" to begin reducing interest rates, likely starting with a quarter-percentage point cut.
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are fully anticipating at least a 25 basis point (bps) rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its September meeting.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen depreciates despite a hawkish BoJ
- Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki stated on Tuesday that foreign exchange rates are influenced by a variety of factors, including monetary policies, interest rate differentials, geopolitical risks, and market sentiment. Suzuki added that it is difficult to predict how these factors will impact FX rates.
- US Durable Goods Orders surged by 9.9% month-over-month in July, rebounding from a 6.9% decline in June. This increase significantly outpaced the expected 4.0% rise, marking the largest gain since May 2020.
- Bloomberg reported on Friday that Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker emphasized the need for the US central bank to lower interest rates gradually. Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee noted that monetary policy is currently at its most restrictive, with the Fed now focusing on achieving its employment mandate.
- Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda addressed the Japanese parliament on Friday, stating that he is “not considering selling long-term Japanese government bonds (JGBs) as a tool for adjusting interest rates.” He noted that any reduction in JGB purchases would only account for about 7-8% of the balance sheet, which is a relatively small decrease. Ueda added that if the economy aligns with their projections, there could be a phase where they might adjust interest rates slightly further.
- Japan’s National Consumer Price Index increased by 2.8% year-on-year in July, maintaining this rate for the third consecutive month and remaining at its highest level since February. Additionally, the National CPI excluding Fresh Food rose by 2.7%, the highest reading since February, aligning with expectations.
- The US Composite PMI edged down to 54.1 in August, a four-month low, from 54.3 in July, but remained above market expectations of 53.5. This indicates continued expansion in US business activity, marking 19 consecutive months of growth.
- FOMC Minutes for July’s policy meeting indicated that most Fed officials agreed last month that they would likely cut their benchmark interest rate at the upcoming meeting in September as long as inflation continued to cool.
Technical Analysis: USD/JPY remains above 144.00
USD/JPY trades around 144.20 on Wednesday. Analysis of the daily chart shows that the pair is testing the downtrend line, suggesting a weakening bearish bias. However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains slightly above 30, suggesting a confirmation of a bearish trend.
On the downside, if the USD/JPY pair stays below the downtrend line, it could hover around the seven-month low of 141.69, recorded on August 5. A break below this level might push the pair toward the throwback support at 140.25.
In terms of resistance, the USD/JPY pair may challenge the immediate barrier at the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around the 145.23 level. A breakthrough above this level could pave the way for the pair to explore the area near the throwback-turned-resistance at 154.50.
USD/JPY: Daily Chart
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.09%
|0.06%
|0.19%
|0.05%
|0.13%
|-0.15%
|0.09%
|EUR
|-0.09%
|-0.02%
|0.11%
|-0.04%
|0.05%
|0.04%
|0.00%
|GBP
|-0.06%
|0.02%
|0.11%
|-0.02%
|0.07%
|0.06%
|0.03%
|JPY
|-0.19%
|-0.11%
|-0.11%
|-0.10%
|-0.05%
|-0.09%
|-0.09%
|CAD
|-0.05%
|0.04%
|0.02%
|0.10%
|0.09%
|0.08%
|0.05%
|AUD
|-0.13%
|-0.05%
|-0.07%
|0.05%
|-0.09%
|-0.01%
|-0.04%
|NZD
|0.15%
|-0.04%
|-0.06%
|0.09%
|-0.08%
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|CHF
|-0.09%
|-0.00%
|-0.03%
|0.09%
|-0.05%
|0.04%
|0.03%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The current BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy, based on massive stimulus to the economy, has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation.
The BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supports a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favors the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps above 0.6800 on hotter-than-expected Australian CPI data
AUD/USD has picked up fresh bids to regain 0.6800 in Asian trading on Wednesday. The pair receives a boost from slower-than-expected cooling off the Australian inflation data for July, fanning hawkish RBA expectations. A broad US Dollar bounce, however, could cap the Aussie's upside.
USD/JPY stays well bid above 144.00 despite risk-off mood
USD/JPY is holding moderate gains above 144.00 in the Asian session on Wednesday, The pair remains on the front foot, as the Japanese Yen shrugs off cautious BoJ commentary and a risk-off mood while the US Dollar rebound aids its renewed upside. Fedspeak eyed.
Gold price gains ground near the all-time high amid geopolitical risks, Fed rate cut bets
Gold price extends its rally in Wednesday’s early Asian session. The deteriorating situation in the Middle East and the Fed’s dovish stance underpin the Gold price. Traders await the speeches from the Fed’s Waller and Bostic on Wednesday.
MakerDAO upgrade stirs controversy following centralization allegation
MakerDAO announced on Tuesday that it has rebranded to Sky, introducing new upgrades to its governance token and stablecoin. Following the announcement, the governance team has been subject to criticism from several crypto community members.
Three fundamentals for the week: Focus on the fragility of the US economy Premium
US Consumer confidence data will provide a gauge of how consumers are feeling. Jobless claims are in focus after Fed Chair Powell's dovish speech. Investors will look to the core PCE index to confirm that inflation is falling.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.