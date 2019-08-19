Japanese, South Korean Foreign Ministers to meet in Beijing on Wednesday

A Japanese Foreign Ministry official told Reuters on Monday that South Korea, Japan and China will hold a trilateral meeting from Tuesday until Thursday, the first such gathering in three years.

The official added that Japan’s Foreign Minister Kono will meet his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, in Beijing on Wednesday. The meeting is aimed at resolving the escalating trade spat between the two East Asian nations.

The risk tone could remain fragile, with the Yen likely to remain in demand ahead of the Japan-South Korea trade talks.